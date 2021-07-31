The best Man-O-War loadout in COD Mobile Season 6

In Season 6 of COD Mobile, many weapons were changed per usual, but the Man-O-War is one gun that made it through unscathed. The powerful assault rifle remains untouched and is an excellent pick for anyone.

There are tons of weapon choices in COD Mobile, especially in the AR category, so it can be hard to tell which one sits at the top of the food chain. The Man-O-War is one firearm that is clearly a top assault rifle pick due to its stats and how it handles.

Players who like weapons that excel at medium to long-range will appreciate the Man-O-War overall. It has some fantastic recoil control along with shots that cause major damage to enemies. On top of those aspects, this AR has a great damage range to utilize, making it one of the best options to choose from with a bit of distance.

Where the Man-O-War falls flat is in close quarters combat. There are plenty of other assault rifle options that will take down players before the Man-O-War has a chance. However, with the right set of attachments and some distance, the Man-O-War is a force in COD Mobile.

Best attachments for the Man-O-War in COD Mobile Season 6

Attachments that help control some of the bullet spread and ADS speed are desired on the Man-O-War, while the remaining slots will help even out the stats.

Muzzle : OWC Light Compensator

: OWC Light Compensator Barrel : OWC Ranger

: OWC Ranger Underbarrel : Tactical Foregrip A

: Tactical Foregrip A Rear Grip : Granulated Grip Tape

: Granulated Grip Tape Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Recoil is already pretty low on the Man-O-War, but additional control makes the weapon even more efficient in its purpose. The OWC Light Compensator adds plenty of vertical control.

The OWC Ranger is a barrel that will add effective damage range increases along with additional recoil control. With bullet spread made tighter as well, it's a solid choice.

For the underbarrel, the best option is the Tactical Foregrip A. It will add bullet spread accuracy, which makes the Man-O-War more of a straight shot.

Using the Granulated Grip Tape offers the same bonus, and both will hurt the mobility of the Man-O-War. However, the drop-off is worth it.

Finally, the OWC Laser - Tactical is the puzzle piece to finish off the loadout. It offers some fantastic mobility stats with a visible laser as the only drawback in COD Mobile.

