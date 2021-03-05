The Sword and Shield Pokemon Aegislash has been a top contender for competitive use since its introduction in Generation VI.

As a unique mix of Ghost and Steel, Aegislash either resists or outright ignores many moves. This is only amplified when Aegislash is in its Shield stance, which boosts its base defense and special defense all the way up to 140 each. This is the stance that Aegislash starts a battle in. It is also the stance it takes whenever it uses its signature move, King's Shield.

However, when it's time to slice through the opposition, Aegislash will assume its Blade stance right before using an offensive move. This completely flips Aegislash's defensive and offensive stats, letting the former tank dish out some crippling blows.

What is the best moveset for Aegislash in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Aegislash is fairly easy to KO in its Blade stance and even more so after using Close Combat (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

A Pokemon that changes its core stats via its moves has to be especially careful with its moveset. In previous generations, the moveset for this Pokemon has been refined and polished until there's little difference between any two pro trainer's Pokemon. However, there has been some divisiveness over a few different movesets for the ghostly blade in Generation VIII so far.

This moveset is focused on being a mix of semi-competitively viable and casual-friendly. Here it is:

Swords Dance

Shadow Sneak

Close Combat

Kings Shield

Swords Dance is a significant move in any physical damage dealer's repertoire. Since it ups the user's base damage by a whole two stages, using one or two of these at the start of a battle makes your Pokemon a massive threat. However, it's even better on Aegislash.

Since Aegislash won't enter its Blade stance until you use an offensive move, you can stay put and stack Swords dances while hiding behind the formidable defenses of Aegislashe's Shield stance.

Shadow Sneak does significantly less damage than Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball, both of which are also viable STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) options for Aegislash. However, Shadow Sneak allows Aegislash to ignore its sub-par speed and strike the opponent first. If the player sets up a Swords Dance or two first, then Shadow Sneak will typically do more than enough damage to take out the enemy before they even get a chance to attack.

Close Combat is for cases when Shadow Sneak just won't cut it. It is used to counter Normal and Dark type Pokemon. However, it is important to note that Aegislash is fairly easy to KO in its Blade stance and even more so after using Close Combat. Players must, therefore, take care when facing an opponent with multiple Dark or Normal types that may outspeed their weakened Pokemon.

King's Shield is a deviation from a competitive Player's offensive Aegislash moveset. With King's Shield, the player can easily protect himself from any threat that may come up after being forced to use Close Combat. It also protects against two-turn moves like Dive, Fly and especially Dig, which are almost entirely absent within the competitive scene but are sure to pop up in casual play.