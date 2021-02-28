The best moveset for Altaria in Pokemon GO

Altaria is one of the best Pokemon to use for the Great League in Pokemon GO, and there's even an argument for the best Great League Pokemon overall. It's a great addition for any player's battle team. With the right moveset, it can become an aggravating opponent on many levels.

There are a couple of options for Altaria that make the Pokemon more versatile than some other choices. There are always differences between building a Pokemon for defense and building a Pokemon for offense.

For the offensive side of Altaria, players should focus on getting the Fast Attack called Dragon Breath. Not only will it shred a plethora of picks in the Great League, but the move also charges super fast with how quick the attacks land.

The charged move with offense should generally be Sky Attack due to how quick the move is, and it can put up a fight against Skarmory.

If Pokemon GO players want a more defensive build, then the moves should be swapped, starting with Peck as the quick attack. However, Dragon Breath is a good coverall for any build and doesn't necessarily need to be swapped.

The Charged Attack should change to Dragon Pulse, which is a bit longer to charge than Sky Attack but will guarantee a harder hit rather than a shield burn.

Dazzling Gleam is a third Charged Attack option for Altaria in Pokemon GO. It will hit most Great League options hard. But the move takes a long time to charge up, and it can be countered with many top-tier choices.

If players want to use the move, they should double up on Charged Moves rather than swapping for Dazzling Gleam. But that can take a lot of candies to accomplish.

How to catch an Altaria in Pokemon GO

Altaria is one of the Pokemon in Pokemon GO that takes a lot of candy to evolve. Players need to catch a ton of Swablu repeatedly for an Altaria.

The Dragon and Flying dual-type Pokemon takes whopping 400 candies to reach. It's no small task, and players who are starting from scratch will have to buckle in and wait a while to evolve Swablu, especially if there are no trades available.

Players should bank on an event bringing Swablu back into Pokemon GO. The best move is to pop an incense and use as many Pinap berries as possible to double the candy earned.