Choosing Charmander as a starter in Pokemon Red is how many fans of the series began their journey as a trainer.

That Charmander would eventually evolve into Charizard. Everyone knows just how incredibly powerful Charizard can be.

Not only was Charmander one of the most popular starters ever, but Charizard became one of the most popular Pokemon ever. In Pokemon Red, Charizard helped many trainers become the Champion.

The best moveset for Charizard in Pokemon Red

In Generation I, there was no Special Attack or Special Defense. It was wrapped up into one stat known as Special. This meant any certain Pokemon was equally weak to Special moves as it was strong while using them.

Charizard was almost equally powerful in terms of Special and Attack. It is also a very speedy Pokemon. In Pokemon Red, building up Charizard's Speed and Attack or Special stat will make it nearly unstoppable with the right moveset.

Flamethrower

Flamethrower is learned when Charizard reaches level 46 in Pokemon Red. Fire Blast can be learned by TM, but has lower accuracy. Therefore, the power and accuracy of Flamethrower cannot be passed up on. This is the signature Fire-type move in Pokemon and Charizard puts it to good use.

Earthquake

Earthquake is one of the most devastating moves to ever come from the Pokemon franchise. Charizard can learn it via TM. It does massive damage and gives it coverage against some types it has a weakness to. Surviving against an Electric-type or Rock-type and connecting Earthquake is an amazing feeling.

Slash

Since Charizard had to wait until Pokemon Yellow to learn the HM Fly, it is best to give it a third attacking option in the form of Slash. This will help it take out opponents that may resist a Fire-type or Ground-type attack. Slash deals decent damage and has an incredible critical hit ratio.

Swords Dance

The fourth and final move will be a status move for Charizard. Swords Dance takes one turn and increases the user's Attack stat by two whole stages. Using this move at the beginning of a Pokemon battle will almost guarantee some one hit knockouts. If Charizard can survive whatever hit comes after, its speed should be enough to land the first move every turn after and completely dominate.