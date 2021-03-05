Corviknight has become one of the most useful new Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

The massive metal bird can be incredible in battle with the right moveset. As a Flying/Steel-type, Corviknight is only weak to Fire and Electric-type moves. It is also immune to Ground and Poison-types.

Its base stats are not the most amazing, but it can be trained well. With Mirror Armor as the Ability to send back negative stat changes and a Rocky Helmet to hurt physical Attackers, Corviknight shines with defensive stalling tactics and an eventual hit of its own.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Corviknight in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Iron Head

Iron Head is a great STAB move for Corviknight. It does massive damage against Pokemon like Mimikyu and Tyranitar. Unless Trick Room has been set up, it likely won't go first in order to trigger a flinch. Corviknight should be able to withstand some attacks in order to faint opponents with Iron Head.

Iron Defense

Iron Defense will raise Corviknight's Defense stat. With an already stellar Defense stat, causing it to go higher will frustrate a variety of physical Pokemon. Each use sees the Defense go up by two stages. This won't just be useful in terms of withstanding hits, it will also help the next attack immensely.

Body Press

Body Press is a powerful Fighting-type move that Corviknight can use extremely well. It becomes stronger the higher the user's Defense stat is. With boosted Defense, Corviknight can do some solid damage to Pokemon that may even resist Fighting-type moves. It also allows Max Knuckle access to raise the entire team's Attack stat.

Roost

Roost will allow Corviknight to regain some health. It restores the Pokemon's HP by up to half of its max HP. This is the perfect move to stall with. It will probably take a while to bring down Corviknight's health after a couple of Iron Defenses. Being able to regain HP and take away all of the opponent's hard work will drive them mad.