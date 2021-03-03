Cinderace is the Fire Starter Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

Once this Pokemon got access to its Hidden ability, Libero, it became one of the best new Pokemon in the game. Libero allows it to change its typing to whatever attack it is using, similar to that of Greninja. Cinderace is best used as a Dynamax sweeper with Libero and Life Orb. Here is the best moveset for Cinderace.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Cinderace in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pyro Ball

Image via Bulbapedia

This is Cinderace's signature move. It offers great damage output with no recoil, a lot like Flare Blitz. However, it is less accurate than Flare Blitz.

Cinderace doesn't even need a Fire-Type move for STAB (Same Type Attack Boost), since it can change its ability on the fly with Libero. However, it typically will still carry this move.

Iron Head

Image via Bulbapedia

Advertisement

The fact that this Pokemon gets a Steel-Type move is crazy. It turns into Max Steelspike when Dynamaxed, capable of giving all the player's active Pokemon a defense boost.

Cinderace becomes the best Steel Pokemon in the game with this attack, due to Libero.

Sucker Punch

Image via Bulbapedia

Sucker Punch is an amazingly strong move, with the ability to always hit first. This is amazing for the finishing blow, but it can also provide consistent damage.

This could also be Protect if the player is playing in double battles or in the competitive scene. If the player is playing singles competitive, this could be Court Change as well, sending any entry hazards back to the opponent.

Bounce

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Bounce turns into Max Airstream, which makes all the player's Pokemon rise one stage in terms of speed. On a fast Pokemon like Cinderace, this can be an extremely strong version of speed control. Cinderace becomes a swiss army knife of a Pokemon, with Max Airstream in the center of it.