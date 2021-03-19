Lucario is one of the most powerful and popular Pokemon to return in Sword and Shield.

Because of its appearance in the anime and its usefulness in the game, Lucario is a Pokemon that created a place for itself in the hearts of fans. It isn't a stretch to call Lucario iconic.

Known as the Aura Pokemon, Lucario is an incredible battler. It has good speed and wonderful overall attacking stats. This makes Lucario a solid fit for various roles on a variety of Sword and Shield teams.

The best moveset for Lucario in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Close Combat

A ruthless Physical Attacker build is a great path to take with Lucario. As a Fighting/Steel-type, it has access to some great moves. Close Combat will be its main STAB attack. It dishes out insane damage with every single use.

It does receive lowered Special Defense and Defense for each use, but Lucario should be fine if this move grants a KO. It also gives access to Max Knuckle to increase the Attack stat even further.

Meteor Mash

Meteor Mash gives Lucario a Steel-type STAB. This is a great option for dealing damage against Ghost-type Pokemon that may be immune to Lucario's Fighting-type techniques.

Meteor Mash does great physical damage and has a 20% chance to raise Lucario's Attack stat by one stage.

Bullet Punch

Bullet Punch does not do a ton of damage, but it can be handy against faster Pokemon. Bullet Punch receives another Steel-type STAB for Lucario. This move is like the Steel-type Quick Attack. It receives a +1 priority, making an impact before any other move. It can all but guarantee a knockout on a damaged Pokemon.

Thunder Punch

Thunder Punch is another physical attack that provides coverage for Lucario. Thunder Punch has a 10% chance to Paralyze the target Pokemon. This is a fantastic attack to deal with a dangerous Charizard. Being able to hurt an opponent that is so deadly to Lucario or others that may resist the previously mentioned attacks is important.