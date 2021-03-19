Top 5 Pokemon to Gigantamax in Sword and Shield

Gigantamaxing is a unique ability available only to a select few species of Pokemon.

While the only changes that normally occur when Dynamaxing are an increased HP stat and an alternation of powerful moves for each type, Gigantimaxing goes a step further by having a unique and even more powerful move for each species of Pokemon. So, when judging a Gigantimaxed Pokemon, the effects and power of their moves are essential.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best Pokemon to Gigantamax in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

#5 - Meowth

Gigantamax Meowth (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is a strange but incredibly useful pick for a Gigantamax Pokemon. A Meowth that can Gigantamax sacrifices its ability to evolve into a much more combat-capable Persian but gains an amazing boon in the form of G-Max Gold Rush.

This move replaces all of Meowth's Normal-type moves. Whether it's special or physical varies on the move replaced. G-Max Gold Rush's use in battle is to damage and confuse the opponent, which is already a good effect.

However, this Gigantamax-exclusive move's true potential is revealed once the battle is over. With the amount gained being dependent on a variety of factors, G-Max Gold Rush provides the player with a small fortune of Poke after battle (capping out at 99,999 for each battle). This also tacks on amulet coins and other similar effects, resulting in the player gaining inordinate amounts of cash.

#4 - Hatterene

Gigantamax Hatterene (Image via Pinterest)

Hatterene is both a popular and decently capable Pokemon, making its Gigantamax a top contender. Its signature move, however, is what puts it ahead of other Pokemon for this spot.

G-Max Smite is already devastating, hitting for high damage based on Hatterene's already formidable moves and crippling special attack (usually). However, should the opposing Pokemon manage to survive Hatterene's attack, then it will find itself confused.

Confusion isn't as good in Generation VII onwards since the chance for a Pokemon to hit itself was reduced. However, it's still a debilitating effect that can stack with other status effects and change the tide of battle in the player's favor.

#3 - Drednaw

Gigantamax Drednaw (Image via Pokemon.com)

Drednaw is unexpectedly high on this list due to its G-Max move, G-Max Stonesurge. Despite its name, this move replaces all of Drednaw's Water-type moves, not its Rock-type moves.

While it will do palpable damage to the opposing Pokemon as a G-max move, the true goal of using G-Max Stonsurge is to do damage while also setting up a free Stealth Rock. If Drednaw manages to KO the opponent with this move, it means that the opponent will immediately swap into a Stealth Rock laden field with no chance to remove it.

Under the right circumstances (and hopefully a lack of opposing Grass-type Pokemon), Gigantamax Drednaw can be a surprisingly devastating threat.

#2 - Gengar

Gigantamax Gengar (Image via NintendoSoup)

Gengar is the only Pokemon on this list that was chosen purely for its own merits and not that of its G-max move.

Gengar is a phenomenal Pokemon that has been consistently good across all eight generations. It was among the first to receive a Mega-Evolution before getting a Gigantamax form just as Mega-Evolutions were scrapped.

While Gigantamax Gengar doesn't sport the same absurd stats that Mega-Gengar did, it's still a threat to be wary of.

#1 - Cinderace

Gigantamax Cinderace (Image via hakuginnosora on Danbooru)

All three of the Galar region's starters gained excellent Gigantamax forms when the Isle of Armor DLC was released. Each of their G-Max moves share the same effect, but of the three starters, Cinderace is the one that emerged as the strongest.

Cinderace is already a formidable Pokemon, possessing speed and attack that can stagger the beefiest of opponents. However, its G-Max move, G-Max Fireball, puts it well over the top in terms of power.

For starters, no matter what move is used as a base, G-Max Fireball will always have 160 power. On top of this, G-Max Fireball ignores abilities that would normally affect its damage, such as Thick Fat or Flash Fire.