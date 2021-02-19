Psychic-type Pokemon take a bit of a backseat in Sword and Shield, but there are still plenty of fan favorites that make an appearance.

There is no Psychic-type gym during the main story of Sword and Shield. In fact, a true Psychic-using main character doesn't appear until the expansion, Isle of Armor. And that is only in the Shield version.

Nonetheless, there are still some decent Psychic-type Pokemon to catch in the game. Sword and Shield has brought back some popular creatures from the past and introduced some new Psychic-types that fans have become fond of.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Psychic Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Espeon

There is no surprise that among the most popular Psychic-type Pokemon in Sword and Shield, an Eeveelution makes the top five. Espeon isn't as highly regarded as some of the others, such as Jolteon or Umbreon, but it is still extremely popular. It has solid speed and an incredible Special Attack stat. Its green Shiny form is one of the better Eeveelution Shinies as well.

#4 - Hatterene

Hatterene is a brand new Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon introduced in Sword and Shield. It quickly became a popular competitive battler with its ability to set up Trick Room. It has nearly nonexistent speed, making it the quickest Pokemon on the battlefield when Trick Room is set. Its Special Attack and defensive stats are also pretty great. It is a very unique Pokemon that fans have come to love.

#3 - Rapidash

Ponyta and Rapidash received a new Galarian form in Sword and Shield. This regional form sees Rapidash resemble a unicorn and become a Psychic/Fairy-type. It isn't that great in battle, but it can hold its own. Many don't expect to face it competitively and that gives it an element of surprise. The new form's design, of an already beloved Pokemon, made it popular immediately.

#2 - Indeedee

Indeedee is another new Psychic-type Pokemon, but also comes with a Normal-typing. The reason for its popularity is completely due to its usefulness in competitive battling. It can use Follow Me in order to allow, say Hatterene, to set up Trick Room, or for another Pokemon to attack while the focus is on it. It is immune to Ghost-type moves and is only weak to Dark and Bug Pokemon. Indeedee is a solid set-up Pokemon.

#1 - Gardevoir

Gardevoir is one of the most popular Psychic-type Pokemon overall, not just in Sword and Shield. It has incredible Special Attack and Special Defense, along with a decent Speed stat. Its beauty and capability in battle have always kept it as a fan-favorite among players. Prior to Generation VI, it was a pure Psychic-type, but now, like many others, it also has a Fairy-typing to go along with it.