Magmar is part of Generation I's line-up of Fire-type Pokemon, though one might not be able to tell its type from its diverse set of moves.

As far as competitive Pokemon from Generation I go, Magmar is not a desirable pick in the slightest. However, that doesn't mean that a casual player can't have some good fun roughing up the Elite 4 using the fire-breathing Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What is the best moveset for Magmar in Pokemon Red and Blue?

Magmar (Image via the Pokemon Wiki)

Magmar's strengths lie in its somewhat high speed stat and its wide variety of status-inflicting moves. It has the potential to inflict paralysis, confusion or a burn, leaving the opposing Pokemon reeling and trying to recover before it even gets to attack.

Magmar can also learn Toxic if the trainer so chooses, resulting in four separate potential statuses. However, without the tanky stats to make Toxic worth using, the other three are Magmar's main goal.

The potential moveset for Magmar is as follows, taken straight from the mouths of competitive players in Red and Blue:

Fire Blast

Body Slam

Confuse Ray

Psychic

Fire Blast is Magmar's highest damaging move, which can take down some dangerous Ice, Grass or Bug-type Pokemon. However, the biggest draw for choosing Blast Burn is that it has a 30% chance of burning the opponent's Pokemon. Cutting the opponent's attacks in half is a huge boon to gain early on in the fight.

Body Slam not only has a modest 85 base power and takes advantage of Magmar's slightly higher attack stat, but it also has a 30% chance to paralyze the target. Just like with the burn and the attack stat, cutting an opponent's speed by 75% is brutal. Given how speed and critical hits are tied together in Generation I, this also severely lowers the chance of a surprise KO from the opponent.

Confuse Ray has 100% accuracy, nearly guaranteeing a confused status for the opponent. This makes it quite a dangerous move even though it does no damage on its own. The confused status stacks on top of other status effects, allowing Magmar to set up confusion on the first turn before following up with either Blast Burn or Body Slam as needed.

Meanwhile, Psychic is here just for solid, accurate damage against Ghost-types and Poison-types. It gives Magmar solid type-coverage and even has a 33% chance to lower the opponent's special defense.