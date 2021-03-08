The Best Moveset for Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The first Poison and Electric type Pokemon, Toxtricity, comes with a moveset that's equally unique as its typing.

The amped-up Toxtricity is an offensive terror introduced in Generation VIII. Missing Toxtricity is harder than finding it as its pre-evolution Toxel is handed over to the player by a stand-out NPC shortly into the story. As a Pokemon that everyone has the chance to use and experience, it's only right that the rocker Pokemon has an equally rocking moveset.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Best Moveset for Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Image via tokiya on Danbooru

Toxtricity is the most recent addition to a fairly exclusive Pokemon group; a group that does exceptionally well with sound-based moves. Two of its three abilities are useful, but the one that is far more fun and powerful than the others is Punk Rock. This ability gives Toxtricity a hefty boost to all of its sound-based moves, as well as giving it a resistance to those very same moves.

A well-managed Toxtrixity can really run rampant with the right moves. As such, here's a little help with selecting your rocker Pokemon's ideal moveset! This is a selection that comes straight from competitive play but also works wondrously for players in a casual playthrough as well.

Shift Gear

Boomburst

Overdrive

Drain Punch

To start off, Shift Gear is an extremely useful non-offensive move that raises a Pokemon's speed stat by 2 and their attack by 1. It's mostly used on Toxtricity for speed, letting it run over entire teams without the opponents being able to get off so much as a Screech. The attack isn't all that useful since Toxtricity's highest damage output comes from special moves like Boomburst and Overdrive. But it is a mixed attacker that often runs at least one physical move, so that attack may come in handy from time to time.

Boomburst is one half of Toxtricity's bread and butter move pair. This is an absurdly powerful move with a base power of 140 and an accuracy of 100%. But with Toxtricity's Punk Rock ability, Boomburst comes out having an insane base power of 182. This move doesn't need to be charged, nor does it require your Pokemon to miss a turn afterward. There are no negative consequences of using it. Boomburst being Normal type, the only Pokemon this won't decimate are Steel, Rock, and Ghost types. A select few Pokemon with high special defense may also make it through relatively unscathed.

Overdrive is the second half of Toxtricty's terrifying repertoire of sound-based destruction. Overdrive has a base power of 80, which is significantly less than Boomburst. However, with STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) and Punk Rock helping out, Overdrive ends up with a base power of 156. This is less than Boomburst but is still incredibly powerful. In addition, as an Electric type move, Overdrive can shred every single type that Boomburst can't handle, as well as any Water or Flying type special walls that the opponent may send in.

Finally, we have Drain Punch. With a Shift Gear or two, Drain Punch will be hitting just as hard as any (non-sound-based) special move. In competitive play, Drain Punch will help deal with special walls like Blissey. In a casual playthrough, Drain Punch will help deal with Rock and Ground dual-types. It will also provide a natural ability to heal without needing to expend items or take a trip back to the Poke Center.

