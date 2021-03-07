Bug-type Pokemon are generally considered the weakest type in the entire franchise.

That isn't true of every single Bug-type Pokemon, however. The likes of Genesect, Scizor, Butterfree, and more are extremely powerful and extremely popular among fans and players.

There are plenty that can be considered underwhelming, though. Sword and Shield has a massive roster of Bug-type Pokemon. It is only natural that some of the more underwhelming creatures of the category make an appearance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Bug Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Araquanid

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Araquanid comes off as a scary and intimidating Pokemon. It has decent defensive stats, especially when it comes to Special Defense. Being a Water/Bug-type means it is weak to Rock-type moves.

A Water-type Pokemon being weak to Rock is very unfavorable. There isn't much wrong with Araquanid, but there isn't much right compared to the better bugs.

#4 - Ribombee

Image via The Pokemon Company

Ribombee has some cool tricks up its sleeve as a Bug/Fairy-type. It just doesn't fit well with any team composition. In the main story, Ribombee can be a fun and gimmicky Pokemon to roll with.

Outside of that, it isn't very useful. It is incredibly fast and has a decent Special Attack. It falls very far behind any other Pokemon that could be paired with it or be used like it.

#3 - Vespiquen

Image via The Pokemon Company

Vespiquen has even stats across Defense and Special Defense. As a Bug/Flying-type, it has a ton of weaknesses to deal with. The weakness to Rock is 4x.

Its role is as a staller, and it doesn't do that well. There are many other Pokemon with fewer weaknesses and more capability to take on that role. For a queen bee, Vespiquen is very underwhelming.

Advertisement

#2 - Shuckle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shuckle has become a bit of a meme. That has given it immense popularity. It doesn't live up to the hype, though. It is a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon with insanely high defensive stats. It can learn some interesting set up moves.

Shuckle can be very frustrating for those unprepared, but a solid team will have no trouble taking it.

#1 - Crustle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Crustle is an even worse Bug/Rock-type Pokemon than Shuckle. Its best stat is its Defense. Its Attack is alright, considering the other base stat numbers.

Crustle is incredibly underwhelming with what it can accomplish. Its movepool isn't very unique for its typing. There are many Pokemon who can do what Crustle can do and much better.