Pokemon Sword and Shield brings in a whole new generation of impressively designed and skilled Pokemon to the Galar region.

Bringing the current total of Pokemon to a whopping 932 makes building the best team more tedious but also more rewarding when done to perfection. Trainers get three amazing starters to begin their journey.

The water starter is Sobble, whose final evolution is Inteleon. Sobble is the most overlooked when it comes to power, but his final evolution is a real showstopper. Inteleon, when paired with the right team, is a force to be reckoned with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield with Inteleon

Galarian Stunfisk

The Galarian Stunfisk is a Ground and Steel-type, unlike its Ground and Electric counterparts found in other regions.

With no known evolution, the Galarian Stunfisk is immune to all Electric and Poison-type Pokemon. It's also resistant to Flying, Bug, Rock, and Dragon-Type Pokemon.

Flareon

Pokemon on this list are weak to Fire-type Pokemon. A good trainer should strike the right balance to have the perfect team. A fan-favorite since its introduction in Generation I, this Pokemon is the Fire evolution of the beloved Eevee. Only obtainable by having an Eevee with a Firestone, Flareon is a true prize on any trainers Pokemon team.

Flareon has stellar power and killer move options such as Ember, Fire Fang, Lava Plume, just to name a few. It's weak to Water, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon.

Corviknight

This Flying and Steel-type Pokemon is known for its magnificent design. It's the final form of Rookiedee and also has a Gigantimax form. This Raven Pokemon only carries a weakness to Fire and Electric-type Pokemon.

Corviknight is immune to Poison and Ground-type Pokemon. It is great against gym leaders with Poison-type Pokemon like Allister, Piers, and Opal.

Inteleon

Since it's the final evolution of the Generation VIII starter, Sobble, Inteleon is a key part of Pokemon history. Evolving from Drizzile at level 35, Inteleon has a base stat of 530.

This base stat is similar to other final starter evolutions such as Empoleon and Rillabloom. It's weak to Grass and Electric-type.

Vileplume

Introduced in Generation I, this grass and Poison Pokemon has been a fan-favorite for a long time. The Flower Pokemon is weak against Physic, Ice, and Fire-type Pokemon. It has great resistance to Fighting, Water, Grass, Electric, and Fairy-type Pokemon.

Players can build a fantastic moveset with Acid, Mega Drain, Absorb, and Sludge Bomb.

Onix

Introduced in Generation I, this dual Rock and Ground-type Pokemon is known for its strength and defense. It's resistant to Normal, Flying, Poison, and Rock Type Pokemon. Onix is a good fit for many types of battles.

With a killer moveset like Rock Throw, Sand Tomb, Earthquake, and Earth Power, Onix can cause some real damage to any opponent.