Top 5 Pokemon that are impossible to catch in the wild

Catching Pokemon is one of the main goals of any trainer who intends on battling or filling their Pokedex.

Players can run into wild Pokemon all over. There is the tall grass, caves, bodies of water, and those simply wandering around the Wild Area of Sword and Shield. Pokemon are everywhere.

Some Pokemon, however, never appear in the wild. To this very day, they can only be obtained in other ways. They can't be caught in the wild like the majority of creatures can.

Top 5 Pokemon who are impossible to catch in the wild

#5 - Porygon2

Image via Game Freak

Porygon2 was introduced in Generation II like a wide variety of evolutions for Kanto Pokemon. Porygon2 cannot be found anywhere in the wild. When Porygon is traded holding an Upgrade, it evolves into Porygon2. That is the only way for trainers to get their hands on this Pokemon. There's no secret lab with a Porygon2 hiding in it.

#4 - Porygon-Z

Image via Game Freak

It is no surprise that the next in line is also unavailable in the wild. When Porygon2 is traded while holding a Dubious Disc, it becomes Porygon-Z. Across the five Generations since it was added to the Pokedex, Porygon-Z has never appeared in the wild. It is incredible that two Pokemon of the same evolutionary line can't be found like the majority of Pokemon can.

#3 - Magmortar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Magmar evolves into Magmortar while holding the Magmarizer item. Magmar was already one of the most powerful Pokemon in Kanto. In Generation VI, it received an even more powerful evolution. No matter how many volcanoes trainers venture to though, Magmortar will not appear. It is destined as a held item trade evolution with no chance of being found in the wild.

#2 - Electivire

Image via The Pokemon Company

Electivire is the Electric-type counterpart of Magmortar. Electabuzz evolves when it is traded while holding an Electirizer. In the same way that Magmar is super strong, so is Electabuzz. Pokemon decided to give it a boost with this evolution. Electivire is an intimidating Electric-type that can't be found anywhere in the wild. Only a trade will add it to the Pokedex.

#1 - Shedinja

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shedinja is a mysterious Pokemon that many people had no idea how to obtain when it first arrived on the scene. Prior to Sword and Shield, it could not be found anywhere in the wild. It could only be obtained by evolving Nincada with an extra slot in the party and, in later Generations, an extra Poke Ball was needed. Shedinja is a unique Pokemon that takes no damage unless it is supereffective.