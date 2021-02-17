Zapdos is the second in naming order of the Legendary Bird Pokemon found in the Kanto region.

Its name is based off of its type and the Spanish Language word for "two." Zap comes from Zapdos' electricity and "two" in Spanish is "dos."

This is arguably the most popular of the Legendary Birds and is often one of the first Legendary Pokemon captured by trainers in Red and Blue. Zapdos can be a vital part of the team.

The best moveset for Zapdos in Pokemon Red and Blue

Thunderbolt

Image via The Pokemon Company

Thunderbolt may not be as powerful as Thunder, but it is much more reliable. It has 100% accuracy and still does 90 power worth of damage. Also, it has a small chance to paralyze any non-Electric-type Pokemon. It gives Zapdos that amazing Same Type Attack Bonus and can do serious damage.

Drill Peck

Image via The Pokemon Company

Drill Peck is another STAB move for Zapdos to utilize. It is a pretty powerful Flying-type attack that will put the pressure on those Pokemon that Thunderbolt may not be able to deal with. Drill Peck is one of moves Zapdos already knows when encountering it.

Thunder Wave

Image via Game Freak

Zapdos is quite fast and will more than likely get this move off first. If not, Zapdos can take a hit, Thunder Wave going second will ensure a first attack every turn thereafter. It has 100% accuracy and simply paralyzes the targeted Pokemon. It is a great status move that can annoy opposing trainers, oftentimes removing whole turns due to the paralysis.

Agility

Image via Game Freak

If Zapdos is going up against a Ground-type Pokemon that resists its Electric-type moves, Agility is another way to ensure a victory in the speed battle. This move raises the user's Speed stat by two stages. That makes the already quick Zapdos even faster. One turn of Agility should be enough to outspeed any Pokemon.