Pokemon has delivered a vast world full of unique regions for trainers to explore.

The Pokemon universe has everything from mountains to caves and small towns to massive metropolises. The scenery always seems to be expanding Generation after Generation.

Of course, with every region comes a set of locations that aren't as popular and exciting. There are some areas in Pokemon that are downright annoying.

Top 5 annoying places to visit in Pokemon

#5 - Cerulean City

Image via Game Freak

First visiting Cerulean City is one of the most annoying moments in all of Pokemon. The city itself is fine, but the circumstances surrounding the trainer's time in the city is the issue. What is annoying is the wait it takes to journey past Cerulean City. More than likely, trainers aren't prepared to defeat Misty.

Not just that, they can't get a bike the first time. They can't pass the home with the police officer in front. Players have to travel across the Nugget bridge in order to have any sort of training before finally coming back to battle the Gym.

#4 - Victory Road

Image via Game Freak

Victory Road is extremely annoying. Trainers have all the badges necessary to take on the Pokemon League, but they must journey through a treacherous tunnel in order to do so. It is necessary and is a good way to train Pokemon before facing the Elite Four. But the amount of opposing trainers, Pokemon encounters, and sheer length of Victory Road makes it tedious and annoying.

#3 - Lumiose City

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lumiose City was Game Freak's attempt to continue capitalizing on the large metropolis troupe from prior games. This one failed. The first reason it is annoying is because players could actually lose their save files if they saved within the city. The crashes were eventually patched out, but it left a bad taste in Pokemon fans' mouths.

The city itself was so massive. It was unnecessarily huge. It was easy to get lost and the cab system was cheap. The entire premise of Lumiose City was so players could feel like they were in a bustling city like in the real world. News flash to Game Freak, real world cities like that are annoying.

#2 - Wild Area

Image via Game Freak

The Wild Area is an incredible addition to the Pokemon franchise. In Sword and Shield, the Wild Area is where most trainers will do their catching and training. The vastness and everchanging weather patterns are wonderful. It can still be pretty annoying, though.

Traveling to a location in the Wild Area only for the weather to change, making the sought after Pokemon disappear, is gut-wrenching. Having a random Pokemon pop up when riding your bike through the grass, creating an unwanted encounter, is as annoying as it gets.

#1 - Rock Tunnel

Image via Game Freak

The Kanto region's Rock Tunnel is the most annoying place to visit in Pokemon. Trainers could never be prepared for the terrible journey through the Rock Tunnel. Not only was it sprawling with trainers, this is the true first test of a player's patience with Zubat.

Zubat were just about everywhere in the Rock Tunnel. Not to mention, if a trainer didn't use Flash or teach it to a Pokemon, good luck. Getting through Rock Tunnel in the dark is a nightmare. Talk about annoying.