The Kanto region was the start of the Pokemon journey, but all of the creatures in the Pokedex haven't delivered the same nostalgia.

The likes of Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo have gone on to become some of the most popular Pokemon of all time. Kanto introduced a lot of incredible Pokemon in power and design.

A handful of those Pokemon were rather unremarkable in a variety of categories. Out of the original 151, there are still a few to this day that fans simply don't enjoy.

Top 3 least popular Pokemon from Kanto

#3 - Zubat

Image via The Pokemon Company

Zubat isn't a bad Pokemon to capture. Its evolutions, Golbat and Crobat, become two of the most unique Flying-types for battle during main game stories. Zubat itself, however, is extremely annoying.

Every cave within the Pokemon games saw a Zubat encounter every few steps. It is enough to drive any trainer insane. Yes, it is great for grinding levels, but when a trainer is just trying to make it through, infinite Zubat appearances are less than ideal.

#2 - Parasect

Image via The Pokemon Company

Parasect is an absolutely awful Pokemon. The Grass/Bug-type is extremely weak in battle. It can be dominated by Fire and Flying-type Pokemon.

Its move pool is terrible. As a fully evolved Pokemon, it is as underwhelming as can be. Nothing was added to make it worthwhile after its introduction in Generation I either. It is still lacking, and no one cares about it.

#1 - Jynx

Image via The Pokemon Company

The creation of Jynx was a mistake. It is a Pokemon with a terrible history. Fans, along with the company, have distanced themselves from it. Jynx has often been tied to its racist design rather than its unique Psychic/Ice-typing.

Jynx never seemed to recover. It was changed from black to purple in color to appease fans. The attempts were futile.