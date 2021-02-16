Some Pokemon learn or are taught some moves they shouldn't be able to learn.

Imagine needing to use the HM Fly to get somewhere miles away and ride a Pidgey to the destination. Maybe some of these make sense in battle, but practically it just doesn't make much sense.

Some Pokemon may learn these strange moves by TM or in a previous evolution, but on these particular Pokemon, it's strange.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that learn moves they shouldn't

#5 - Primeape

Image via Bulbapedia

A Pokemon that doesn't have the body parts needed for a move it learns. Primeape can learn the move Iron Tail, despite not having a tail.

Primeape's pre-evolution, Mankey, has a tail. Mankey can learn the move as well, so that's its justification. But still, it's odd.

#4 - Ghastly

Image via Pokemon Wiki

For some reason, this ghostly gas ball can learn the moves Fire Punch, Ice Punch, and Thunder Punch. Despite having no arms, this Pokemon manages to punch other Pokemon. Of course it would make sense for Haunter and Gengar to learn these moves, but why Gastly?

Some fans like to say it can summon ghost arms to punch things, but it's never done so in the anime or for the move animations. It's just a fan theory. It can ram things with its body, but that isn't really a punch.

#3 - Snorlax

Image via ComicBook.com

The fact that Snorlax can learn Surf is just silly. It can swim hard enough to take the player across large bodies of water, but it just can't have that much stamina. Snorlax is the fat sleeping Pokemon, imagine it doing laps in a pool.

A couple of normal pokemon can learn Surf, like Zigzagoon or Bibarel. Doesn't make much sense, but at least Snorlax isn't alone.

#2 - Dodrio

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This wingless bird manages to use HM Fly. At least it's a bird, but it only has legs. Dodrio is an excellent Flying Pokemon, and the fact it can learn Fly is perfect for it. But that doesn't make it okay.

Maybe the reasoning for it is that it could flap its tail like a wing, or even use its heads. That would be quite a headache though.

#1 - Zubat

Image via Kiesha Adrien (Youtube)

Zubat learns Mean Look, even though it has no eyes. Let that sink in. It can give a mean look, without eyes. Maybe that's just a frowny face, but it just doesn't make sense.

Even the animation in most games for Mean Look, uses eyes. The animation shows big eyes looking at the opponent. It just looks so silly when used by Zubat.