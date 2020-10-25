The best NA-45 loadout in COD Mobile 

Season 11 of COD Mobile has given players tons of new content to enjoy. One piece of that new content is a beast of a Sniper Rifle. Once players unlock the NA-45, they can wreak havoc on opposing players.

The NA-45 has a strange gimmick compared to other Sniper Rifles. It fires one shot, which is still an immediate kill to the head, then when another shot is fired, it causes the first one to explode. The area of effect damage for this COD Mobile Sniper is the first of its kind.

Best COD Mobile NA-45 loadout

(Image Credit: Activision)

Attachments

Muzzle: MIP Light Flash Guard

This COD Mobile muzzle attachment lowers ADS speed a bit but has a ton of positives. The muzzle flash from the NA-45 is hidden while ADS bullet spread accuracy and hip-fire accuracy both increase.

Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

ADS Speed gets put right back where it was with this COD Mobile stock. Movement speed also gets a nice boost. The cons come from lower flinch stability, and ADS bullet spread accuracy.

Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

The OWC Laser – Tactical shows from the weapon to other players. The positives come in the form of another ADS speed boost, and a rise in ADS bullet spread accuracy.

Perk: Wounding

The Wounding weapon perk in COD Mobile keeps players hurting for a bit longer. The perk delays the start of health regeneration, allowing the first NA-45 shot to really do some damage before the explosion comes.

Ammunition: Electromagnetic Ammo

The Electromagnetic Ammo increases the range of the weapon, adding to its already versatile damage output.

Perks

Red: Agile

(Image Credit: Activision)

This isn't a commonly used perk in COD Mobile, but it can work wonders with this NA-45 loadout. It allows quicker object mantling and reduces the aiming time out of a sprint by 85%. That means players can scope in and take care of an enemy right after running to their perch.

Green: Cold-Blooded

(Image Credit: Activision)

Cold-Blooded stops COD Mobile players from being targeted by AI-controlled enemy scorestreaks. This is essential for not being driven out of a sniping position by a scorestreak hovering above.

Blue: Demo Expert

(Image Credit: Activision)

Demo Expert increases the damage of explosives by 25%. With the second round of the NA-45 being an explosive attack, this makes it even deadlier.

