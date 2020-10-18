How to unlock the NA-45 in COD Mobile 

The Season 11 update for COD Mobile is in full swing. There is tons of a great content for COD Mobile's anniversary. Activision isn't playing it slow, however. They are going to continue pumping out more content for the mobile version of their infamous first-person shooter.

🎉The #CODMAnniversary Season launched earlier this week and it is packed with all new content!⁣

👀 Check out what's new and coming here 👉🏼 https://t.co/a0nB7G2UzA⁣

🎆 S11 Anniversary Battle Pass is available NOW in #CODMobile! Come and join the party! pic.twitter.com/UW4bFEhtPR — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 18, 2020

Another weapon is being added to the game in the form of a sniper rifle. The NA-45 will be the first weapon of its kind in COD Mobile. It is a primary weapon that can deal area damage. That means explosive shots can be sent from the sniper in order to lock down entire locations.

How to unlock COD Mobile's NA45 sniper rifle

(Image Credit: Activision)

Arriving on October 22, 2020, players will need a complete a seasonal challenge that releases the same day. The challenge will be titled Elite Marskman. Looking at the prior Elite Marskman challenges, players can probably expect around eight quests that need to be completed. These tasks more than likely require players to rack up kills with a variety of weapons.

📣 New weapon alert! 📣



💥 NA-45, the first primary weapon with area damage, is joining the party!



📦 Obtain this weapon through the upcoming Seasonal Challenge - Elite Marksman coming to #CODMobile on 10/22 PT! pic.twitter.com/lzeQFtKZm3 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 16, 2020

Different rewards including Battlepass XP will more than likely be given with each completed challenge. It appears that completing all of these quests in the COD Mobile Elite Marskman challenge will grant players the NA-45. If you are a dedicated COB Mobile player, these challenges should not take too long. The explosive sniper will be in your hands in no time.

NA-45 details in COD Mobile

Overall, the damage of the NA-45 is very high. It has a semi-automatic two round fire system. The first round explodes when the second round hits near by. It has a decent fire rate for a sniper and has amazing range. This weapon is going to be deadly in the right hands.

Damage : 84

: 84 Fire Rate : 28

: 28 Accuracy : 70

: 70 Mobility : 51

: 51 Range : 90

: 90 Control: 70

Those are the base COD Mobile stats without any attachments on the weapon.