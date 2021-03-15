The best nature for Sobble in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Sobble is a great Water-type Pokemon with some really unique moves, but it still needs a decent nature to be a real threat.

Natures might seem trivial to the casual fan, if they can even remember what natures do in the first place. They are, however, essential for giving Pokemon their best possible stat spread. In Sobble’s case, it’s final evolution is Inteleon, a speedy special attacker, so a trainer would want to focus on those stats. This is generally the best nature for Sobble:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Sobble in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The ideal nature for Sobble would be Timid, which raises Speed and lowers Attack. The reason for this is because Sobble is a very frail Pokemon: it really wants to move first. Yes, a base 120 speed stat isn’t bad, but without a nature that increases speed, Sobble won’t be faster than some of the speedy offensive Pokemon later on in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Take a look at the Raihan Dragon Gym in Hammerlocke City, for instance. For Sobble, who should be Inteleon by that point in the game, it can be a game changer in that battle, specifically for getting a fast Ice Beam off on Flygon. With a Timid nature, Inteleon should pick up that KO with ease.

With a nature that doesn’t boost speed, however, Flygon might outspeed, especially if Inteleon is underleveled. Raihan’s Flygon has Thunder Punch. So if Inteleon fails to move first, it risks taking huge damage or fainting (depending on how healthy Inteleon is) to Flygon’s Electric-type move. This is why the extra speed makes a difference: Inteleon can’t always afford to take the hit.

Not only does it enjoy the speed boost, but Inteleon likes Timid because it typically doesn’t use physical attacks, so it doesn’t mind its attack stat being lowered. Sobble eventually learns some niche physical moves like Sucker Punch and U-Turn, but they won’t deal too much damage.

While it is most beneficial, Timid certainly isn’t the only option. Modest is also a great nature for Sobble. This ability raises Special Attack but lowers Attack. Fans of Gigantimax Inteleon will probably prefer this nature.

Sobble can learn some incredibly powerful moves, such as Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, and Dark Pulse. Modest nature will just maximize their damage output. Sobble will be a bit slower, but this is where Gigantimax Inteleon comes into play. In its Gigantimax form, Inteleon’s HP is doubled, so it doesn’t mind taking a hit. A G-Max Hydrosnipe from Inteleon, however, will probably eliminate any opposing Pokemon. So, sacrificing some speed for power can be very effective in this case.

In terms of other options, Sobble will do ok with other natures, including the neutral ones. Any nature that hinders Speed or Special Attack is probably not going to work well, however. Someone who really wants to use Sobble in this instance might want to restart the game to “reroll” for a better Sobble nature.