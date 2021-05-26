The best Nvidia filters for Call of Duty: Warzone

Nvidia filters can improve visibility in Call of Duty: Warzone, which can enhance a player's experience in the game.

PC players typically have loads more settings to choose from than their console counterparts. From keybinds to graphics, Warzone on PC has an insane amount of customization available.

Players using an Nvidia graphics card can genuinely get the best out of their Warzone visuals. Using filters allows PC players to adjust the graphics settings to their liking, making Verdansk '84 sharper than they ever dreamed.

Nvidia filters to use in Call of Duty: Warzone

With filters, Warzone players can overlay the game to create a better visual experience (Image via Webzy)

Anyone with an Nvidia graphics card can hit Alt+Z on their keyboard to bring up the Nvidia GeForce Experience. Inside those settings is the filters option. With filters, Warzone players can overlay the game to create a better visual experience.

The following filters and settings are the best options, providing the best graphics for playing Warzone:

Details

Sharpen 36%

Clarity 49%

HDR Toning 49%

Bloom 0%

Color

Tint Color 0%

Tint Intensity 0%

Temperature 0

Vibrance 32.7

Brightness/Contrast

Exposure 0%

Contrast 9%

Highlights 6%

Shadows -100%

Gamma 0%

The Nvidia filter settings in Warzone are entirely preferential, but these are certainly among the best. They will give players a massive advantage against others.

Comparison of #Warzone with and without #NVIDIAGeForce Filters.

Video with settings and more info coming next week. pic.twitter.com/c4iiZSKhpT — Mr. Rain (@Jam365) May 19, 2021

If cross-play is enabled and console players hide in the shadows, there is no doubt that players will spot them with these filters. Everything is more vibrant and may even increase a player's ability to react.

The gritty and realistic design of Warzone is a divisive subject. Many compare it to other games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, both of which have bright and distinct art styles.

Finally got my Warzone to look more like the default Modern Warfare colours, thank you Nvidia filters for saving me from multiple headaches 😂 pic.twitter.com/YTOvNj3An2 — Reece (@iPC_Gaming) May 18, 2021

That is why these Nvidia filters are so essential to know about and so necessary to use. Turning them on in Warzone is enough to propel players toward that Victory screen.