How to play Power Grab LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone

One of Call of Duty: Warzone's new modes has proven to be both hectic and a callback for mainline Call of Duty fans.

What is Power Grab? It's a limited-time mode that focuses heavily on collection and elimination. By killing enemy operators, opening loot boxes, and completing contracts scattered around Verdansk, players collect dog tags similar to Call of Duty's "Kill Confirmed" game mode.

Collecting dog tags rewards players with gas masks, kill streaks, and the incredibly vital respawn tokens. Respawn tokens allow players to return to the map as the name implies, as the Gulag is nowhere to be found in this game mode.

COD Warzone: Things to keep in mind in Power Grab

Image via Activision

Warzone players jumping into Power Grab for the first time should keep a few things in mind:

Similar to Warzone's Rebirth mode, the game's circle of gas closes in signifcantly faster, making gas masks an important commodity.

Players can still be bought back in from Buy Stations, but can also return via dog tags.

As the circle closes, a flag will spawn in the center of the map. Teams will need to capture and hold this flag while they call in their helicopter to exit Verdansk. However, players can also wipe out the other teams to seal the win, much like traditional Battle Royale.

Making aggressive plays are heavily rewarded due to the dog tag collection tiers.

In a sense, Power Grab plays out like a faster-paced match of Battle Royale. This has been seen in other modes and has quickly become a popular alternative formula for Warzone players.

Eliminating the Gulag also puts players in a race to collect dog tags and respawn tokens in order to ensure their continued survival, without being able to rely on winning a Gulag match to bring themselves back into the fray.

Splitting the victory conditions additionally can paint a target on the back of teams if they opt to capture the central flag. It may appear to be a simpler proposition to hold an area until extraction arrives, but having multiple teams after the player's can be just as daunting as trying to take them all out individually to secure the win. Teams will need to strategize in the early, mid, and late-game in order to keep the quick-evolving match in front of them.

