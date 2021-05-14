The Oden has always been an underrated assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Overall, it is a solid choice that can go toe to toe with just about any other Warzone weapon in the current meta. Nothing about this weapon should stop players from picking it up and dominating with it.

While the Oden has a low rate of fire, the damage that each bullet does more than makes up for it. That differentiates it from other weapons coming from Modern Warfare. It will simply blast enemies away.

The best Oden loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Gun fights in Warzone are mostly decided at longer ranges. Yes, close range engagements do take place, but the player who lands the first couple of shots and is able to rush in before the fight gets tight will usually have the advantage.

The Oden makes starting a push or gunning down an enemy from afar much less difficult. The right loadout capitalizes on this, giving the Oden great accuracy and solid damage at any range.

Attachments

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Barrel: Oden Factory 730mm

Oden Factory 730mm Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

The Colossus Supressor is an extended supressor. It does add weight to the gun, decreasing mobility, but velocity and recoil are both helped out with it. Long range precision is key with this muzzle attachment.

The Oden Factory 730mm barrel is an attachment that also increases muzzle velocity. Damage range receives a boost and shot stability gets a plus. Mobility is, once again, affected.

The perfect optic for the Oden in Warzone is the VLK 3.0x. The magnification provides a clear shot at a variety of ranges, ensuring pinpoint accuracy at a distance or close up.

The Commando Foregrip is a classic Modern Warfare attachment found within Warzone. Recoil is the name of the game here. The weapon stays steady and recoil is very much controllable.

Last up is the 30 Round Mags ammunition attachment. The Oden-specific version provides a 30 round magazine. This increases the overall starting ammo and ammo capacity. Gunning down enemies in Warzone will be no problem.