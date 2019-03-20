×
The Best Selling Game of February 2019 Revealed

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
18   //    20 Mar 2019, 22:03 IST

Image result for anthem

Anthem took the first place as the best selling game of February 2019. The game is Bioware's second best selling game at launch, with 2012's Mass Effect 3 still holding #1. Although Anthem had many issues such as the game crashing PS4 consoles and the content being somewhat lackluster, the game still sold well.

EA had a good month with the sale of Anthem and the release of their free-to-play Battle Royale, Apex Legends. Apex Legends also saw a huge number of players compared to many of its Battle Royale competitors.

The second highest selling game of February 2019 was Bandai Namco's Jump Force, featuring a variety of anime characters such as Goku, Naruto, Luffy, etc. Jump Force is Bandai Namco's second best selling game of 2019, with Kingdom Hearts III topping it.

The Far Cry 5 spin off was met with some success as Far Cry New Dawn took 4th place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is still selling like hot cakes, being the 5th highest selling game in February even though it was released way back in October 2019. The Resident Evil 2 remake also saw a lot of success. It topped Resident Evil 7 and is one of the best selling Resident Evil 2 games so far.

Metro: Exodus did surprisingly well despite being a Epic Store exclusive on PC. The console sales more than made up for all the angry PC fans. The only Nintendo Switch game on the list is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, seeing consistently good sales since its release in December 2018.

Here is the full list of the 10 best selling games in February 2019:

  1. Anthem
  2. Jump Force
  3. Kingdom Hearts III
  4. Far Cry New Dawn
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Metro: Exodus
  9. NBA 2K19
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda.

