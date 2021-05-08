The best Streetsweeper shotgun loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Streetsweeper shotgun was recently introduced in Black Ops Cold War. The weapon is fortunately available in Call of Duty: Warzone as well.

I am grateful I enjoyed shotgun meta back in the day because I feel like with the current meta, the Streetsweeper will be strong as fuck with an unorthodox playstyle in #Warzone due to it's reload but I am all about that unorthodox plays. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Kl433K271h — Xgin 🇲🇽 (@itsXgin) May 6, 2021

There are two possible ways for players to get the Streetsweeper shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Players can obtain this new weapon by completing a single challenge which requires them to get three kills with shotguns in 15 different matches.

Alternatively, players can choose to purchase the Streetsweeper blueprint bundle for 1,200 Call of Duty Points.

Once a player manages to unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone, it is extremely important to pair the weapon with ideal attachments that can unlock its true potential.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Best loadout for the Streetsweeper shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone

Here is the best possible loadout for the Streetsweeper shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone:

Muzzle: Agency Choke

The Agency Choke Muzzle is an essential attachment for the Streetsweeper shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone.

On top of eliminating all sorts of muzzle flashes, the Agency Choke Muzzle grants additional Hip Fire Accuracy and decreases the amount of pellet spread with each shot.

Laser: Ember Sighting Point

The Ember Sighting Point laser in Call of Duty: Warzone grants additional reveal distance as well as increased hip fire accuracy, making it an ideal attachment for the Streetsweeper shotgun.

Barrel: 13.3" Reinforced Heavy

This special barrel attachment grants additional effective damage range to the Streetsweeper shotgun while also providing a notable boost to the weapon's fire rate. These factors make the 13.3" Reinforced Heavy Barrel an ideal attachment for the Streetsweeper shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Ammunition: STANAG 18

Although the STANAG 18 ammunition offers a notable reduction in reload time for the Streetsweeper shotgun, the attachment grants additional ammo capacity and provides a massive boost to the maximum amount of starting ammunition.

The Streetsweeper shotgun will blast you back to the nuke event! #Warzone pic.twitter.com/ev9xmRz4eb — Digipi3 (@thedigipi3) April 27, 2021

Using this specific loadout for the Streetsweeper shotgun in Call of Duty: Warzone will allow players to unlock the full potential of the weapon in the game.