The Swiss K31 was already a fan-favorite among COD Warzone players. Now with COD Warzone Pacific Season 1 underway, it’s seeing more action than ever.

To be as efficient and mobile as possible this season, the Swiss K31 needs a very tight build. You’ll need to win long-range duels consistently in COD Warzone, while also keeping up with other players. With that in mind, here’s the best Swiss K31 loadout in COD Warzone Pacific Season 1.

CoD Warzone: Best Swiss K31 loadout

Swiss K31 gun attachments

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 24.9" Combat Recon Scope

: 24.9" Combat Recon Scope Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser

: SWAT 5mw Laser Stock : SAS Combat Stock

: SAS Combat Stock Rear: Grip Serpent Wrap

Picking up the GRU Suppressor muzzle is an easy choice. Concealing muzzle flash is essential—especially as a sniper. As an added bonus, the Swiss K31 has less recoil and better sway control. Ultimately, you’ll have an easier time picking off the opposition while also staying safe.

Snipers have to be quick and decisive when leading their target. With the 24.9" Combat Recon Scope, that’s less of a concern. It increases bullet velocity, meaning it reaches your target much faster. That will allow you to be more versatile with your vantage points.

Wielding the Swiss K31 (Image via Call of Duty Wiki)

The SWAT 5mW Laser is a no-brainer. Shortening the ADS (aim down sights) window, it ultimately decreases the time taken to line up targets.

Your next choice depends entirely on the level of your Swiss K31 in COD Warzone. Early on, the Bruiser Grip will do just fine. Its bonuses are spread across movement speed, sprinting speed, speed while shooting, and aim walking movement speed.

However, once the SAS Combat Stock is unlocked, drop the Bruiser Grip. There are fewer bonuses, but more significant. The increase to aim-walking speed alone is fantastic. Not to mention it speeds up ADS time.

Last but not least is the Serpent Wrap. With this, you’ll further reduce ADS time. It’s simple, sweet, and to the point.

Perks and equipment

Perk 1 : E.O.D.

: E.O.D. Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3 : Amped

: Amped Secondary : Automaton

: Automaton Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

To accompany the Swiss K31 are perks and equipment that help mitigate damage, protect blind spots, and prepare you for the worst. Equipping the E.O.D. perk, for example, means explosive damage won’t be as impactful.

Having a Heartbeat Sensor is a staple among sniper builds in COD Warzone, as someone's less likely to sneak up on you, while Amped and Overkill make firefights a cinch. You’ll have the ability to swap to a second primary weapon much faster.

