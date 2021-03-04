The best team for Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen with Blastoise

Blastoise remains a fan-favorite Pokemon after all these years and can help dominate in FireRed and LeafGreen.

The Generation I remakes are incredible games that added to the beauty and wonder of the Pokemon universe. They take players back to the Kanto journey with the same amazing aspects and some new features.

Those who select Squirtle as their starter will be able to evolve it into the bulky and dangerous Blastoise. Building a team to take on the story around Blastoise will ensure a Pokemon League victory.

The best six-Pokemon team for FireRed and LeafGreen with Blastoise

Blastoise

Image via The Pokemon Company

Blastoise is the centerpiece of the team and can learn some incredible coverage attacks and defense-raising moves. It has pretty even Defense and Special Defense stats and fairly even Attack and Special Attack stats. Blastoise should definitely be used to stall or finish a battle.

Advertisement

Magneton

Image via The Pokemon Company

Magneton is a wonderful Special Attacker. In FireRed and LeafGreen, Magneton has a whopping 12 resistances, and its Steel-type and Electric-type moves are mighty.

It puts them to good use and can even do solid damage to Pokemon that may resist its attacks, which proves how good it is in FR and LG.

Nidoking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoking is a strong Poison/Ground-type Pokemon, and all of its stats are fairly balanced. The true power comes from its amazing movepool, because it can cover all types.

Advertisement

Nidoking can learn a move from nearly every type and do supereffective damage to anything. It is truly incredible to dominate a team with this Pokemon.

Arcanine

Image via The Pokemon Company

If there is a way to trade in LeafGreen to get Arcanine, do it. Growlithe and Arcanine can only be found in FireRed. Arcanine is a must-have if the Fire-type starter, Charmander, is not chosen because it will help against Venusaur and take on other Grass and Ice-type Pokemon throughout the playthrough.

Exeggutor

Image via The Pokemon Company

Exeggutor will take on the Grass-type role for the team. It has solid HP and, like Magneton, very high Special Attack. The Grass-typing can help defeat a variety of Pokemon across Kanto, while its dual Psychic-typing is the real treasure and comes in extremely handy.

Advertisement

Pidgeot

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pidgeot is one of, if not the best Flying-type Pokemon in Kanto. Its stats are fairly balanced, and with the right training, it can outspeed many opponents. Nothing makes up for a quick Flying-type that can decimate Fighting and Grass-type Pokemon.