The best team for Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen with Venusaur

Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen, which has Venusaur as the cover Pokemon, are the remakes of the original Generation I games that took players throughout the Kanto region. They brought color and more Pokemon to the games that started it all.

Generation I Pokemon take up a majority of the game, and they continue to be the focal point of what players will encounter as they progress. Also, updated graphics and new Pokemon to encounter or trade for are still a part of the experience. However, that nostalgia factor remains, and the original Pokemon still take priority.

As the original Pokemon are all still available, traditional teams are generally the preferred options for teams in FireRed and LeafGreen. With the right lineup, a team that is centered around Venusaur can be a great option for any kind of battle.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

The ideal team for Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen with Venusaur

#1 - Venusaur

Image via Pokemon

Of course, Venusaur is the first option of the six, and it evolves from Bulbasaur. If players choose Bulbasaur as their starter Pokemon when the game begins, getting a Venusaur is really only a matter of time. And it should generally be the first Pokemon players have that reaches the final form.

Venusaur has some great strengths, but it also lacks the desired strengths in some of the gyms down the line in FireRed or LeafGreen. The subsequent picks on the team for FireRed and LeafGreen should help fill that weakness.

#2 - Jolteon

Image via Pokemon

Jolteon is the secondary to Venusaur, and it's a fantastic pick for anyone looking to bolster their Venusaur-based team.

Not only is Jolteon essentially the best Eeveelution, but it can be a hard counter for Flying-types, which will make a difference later on in the game. Also, Raichu isn't a bad second option, but Jolteon is much stronger.

#3 - Gengar

Image via Pokemon

Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon can be a hard counter for Psychic and Ice-types that will become a problem down the line.

Venusaur doesn't do the best against those, so Gengar can pick up the slack, as long as players can trade for it. If not, a Growlithe with Bite can be swapped in.

#4 - Fearow

Image via Pokemon

Next is the Flying-type Pokemon that can add more variety to the team when players really need it.

Fearow evolves from Spearow, and it doesn't take too much effort to end up with one. Steel Wing and Fly can be devastating moves for Fearow and can save a Venusar-based team in FireRed or LeafGreen in a pinch.

#5 - Lapras

Image via Pokemon

Lapras is an Ice and Water dual-type that can be a hard counter for Flying as well as Fire-types. On top of being an excellent addition for battles, Lapras can serve a purpose as an HM slave throughout the game.

#6 - Dugtrio

Image via Pokemon

This is the last component of the Venusaur-based team in FireRed and LeafGreen. Dugtrio can cover the Electric-type counters that others can't.

Earthquake and Rockslide are also some fantastic moves to utilize in FireRed and LeafGreen.