The best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield with Cinderace

Cinderace, the final evolution of one of the three starters available in Sword and Shield, is a Pokemon that can have a great team built around it.

Training the starter, Scorbunny, until it evolves into Raboot and ultimately Cinderace is definitely worth the player's time and effort. This fiery rabbit Pokemon is no sweet Easter Bunny on the battlefield, so the opposition better watch out!

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

What is the best team for Cinderace in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Cinderace

Cinderace (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cinderace has great stats all around, making it the perfect leader for a team. The Pokemon has three signature moves: Court Change, Pyro Ball and the G-Max move Fireball.

The number of great moves available for Cinderace, combined with its high attack and speed stats, make it a fantastic offensive Pokemon in battle.

Corviknight

Corviknight (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Corviknight makes for a great addition to almost any team. It complements Cinderace's incredible offense with its impressive defensive stats.

A player can utilize this Steel/Flying-type Pokemon's durability by subbing it in when other team members need to heal up. Its first evolution, Rookidee, is also not very difficult to get a hold of.

Gyarados

Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Water/Flying-type Pokemon, Gyarados, makes for the perfect counterpart to fiery Cinderace.

This beast of a Pokemon has good stats all around and is capable of learning a wide variety of moves. Gyrados is the best choice to represent the Water-type for this particular team.

Dragapult

Dragapult (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similar to Cinderace when it comes to high attack and speed stats, Dragapult makes for an amazing addition to this team.

This Pokemon adds both Dragon and Ghost typing to the squad and can learn useful moves from other types. Dragapult is another fantastic offensive member and covers some crucial type advantages for this group.

Toxtricity

Toxtricity (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Toxtricity is exactly what its name sounds like: an Electric and Poison-type Pokemon. This makes it a great battler when going against Water and Flying-type opponents, and it also picks up for Dragapult's weakness against Fairy-type Pokemon.

To top it all off, Toxtricity's first evolution, Toxel, can be acquired from the daycare on route 5 for free.

Urshifu - Single Strike Style

Urshifu - Single Strike Style (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Urshifu is the final member of this Pokemon Sword and Shield team built around Cinderace. When its first evolution, Kubfu, is trained in The Tower of Darkness, its evolution permanently becomes a Fighting/Dark-type.

Urshifu's typing, along with its impressive moves, make it a great Pokemon to round out this team. It has a signature move called Wicked Blow that always deals critical hits.

With Urshifu's ability, Unseen Fist, at their disposal, players don't have to worry about an opponent's Pokemon using the move Protect.