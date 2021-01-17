Poison types are aplenty in Pokemon Sword and Shield, making them some of the most popular creatures.

Poison types are great at damaging opponents bit by bit, leaving them reeling. Sword and Shield does a good job of making Poison Pokemon viable once again.

Power and popularity sometimes go hand in hand, but not always. When it comes to popular Poison type Pokemon in Sword and Shield, players have made their choice on their favorites.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinion and information obtained regarding popular Pokemon of this typing in Sword and Shield. The list does not reflect the opinion of any others.

Top 5 most popular Poison Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Salazzle

Image via Game Freak

Salazzle is an interesting fire/poison type Pokemon. Evolving from a female Salandit, Salazzle is a rarity and hard to come by. She has some amazing abilities at her disposal, finding a nice place on the teams of many, whether in the Sword and Shield story or competitively.

Corrosion allows Salazzle to poison opponents that would normally be immune. Oblivious makes her immune to any male Pokemon's attempt to lower her stats. That has made her very popular.

#4 - Toxapex

Image via Game Freak

Toxapex is a water/poison type that has a cruel demeanor in battle. In Sword and Shield, players have found it very useful to annoy opponents and stall out battles. It has an exclusive move known as baneful bunker, which acts as protect.

If an opposing Pokemon attempts a physical attack, it will be poisoned. That, along with how cute it is even though it looks pretty deadly, has given it the popularity it rightfully deserves.

#3 - Gengar

Image via Game Freak

Gengar is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. It is more of a popular ghost type than it is a poison type. In Sword and Shield, Gastly litter portions of the wild area. This makes obtaining a Gengar pretty easy.

Of course, it needs to be traded as a Haunter, but that should be no problem with the internet. Gengar is extremely strong, extremely cool, and an overall wonderful Pokemon. Whether ghost or poison type fits the player's style, Gengar can take either slot or both.

#2 - Eternatus

Image via Game Freak

Eternatus is the Sword and Shield big bad legendary that the player must defeat and can capture. As a dragon/poison Pokemon, it has a unique typing that helps with its popularity. The new legendaries in any given generation will always become extreme favorites of the fan base.

Eternatus is no exception, with the dyanamx cannon move that specifically damages those giant Pokemon even further. Eternatus is one of the better legendaries of the last few generations.

#1 - Toxtricity

Image via Game Freak

There isn't much to say about Toxtricity that hasn't already been said. First introduced in Sword and Shield, players were immediately drawn to its cool appearance and electric/poison typing.

It has two forms, can gigantamax, and has some great abilities. It has a massive weakness to ground Pokemon and a lesser weakness to psychics. Toxtricity is just plain awesome, and it knows it.