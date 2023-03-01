The best tips to help get your Base Defense going in Sons of the Forest

Base defense in Sons of the Forest refers to all the activities you’ll engage in to save your resources and yourself in the game. The remote nature of the island is only one facet of the problem, as it’s infested with cannibals. Once set up to a certain extent, these mutants will attack you at your shelter, which can even cause your death.

This makes it paramount for you to build your base in such a fashion that it can withstand attacks. Additionally, you’ll also want to set up areas from where you can observe the mutants before they can close you down and make possible attacks from a range as well.

Sons of the Forest follows a similar pattern to its predecessor regarding base defenses. If you have played The Forest, you’ll be more familiar with how to set up a good base defense. If you haven’t, worry not, as the next section will give you the best tricks and tips to turn your base into a fortress.

An effective base defense in Sons of the Forest combines multiple factors.

When setting up a good base defense, there are multiple factors to consider. There are a few attributes that you can associate with the Sons of the Forest base being a good defensive unit.

The base’s ability to withstand direct attacks.

Chance for you to observe the cannibals from a reasonable distance.

Having the chance to make range attacks from a height.

Keeping a good distance between your home and outer walls.

If the last pointer is any indication, you’ll need to build a wall first.

Walls are important for multiple reasons, as they allow you to keep the cannibals away from your resource storage. The walls also give you the time to make a counter-attack and finish them.

Wooden walls are easier to make, and there are plenty of resources you’ll find. Matters will be even easier if you locate your base in a forest, as plenty of trees will be used.

In the long run, you’ll have to settle down for stone walls, which are just stronger. Initially, you could be forced to go with wood due to the lack of necessary resources, but it won’t be a problem in the long run.

Don’t make your base too narrow. The key to good base defense is having sufficient space between the center and the walls.

Once the walls are set up, interact with them to curve their tops into sharp edges. This applies to the wooden walls and can be done with your axe.

The best base defense is to build your home on a raised shelter. Even if cannibals break through the walls, this makes access more difficult.

The raised shelter can also act as a lookout to find if cannibals are approaching your base. The height will give you a larger field of vision and let you prepare for the impending attack in advance.

Build additional lookout points, allowing you to use ranged attacks from a distance. While melee attack is quite viable in Sons of the Forest, it’s best not to come near the cannibals.

By following these tips, the base defense shouldn’t be an issue in Sons of the Forest. Do note that selecting a location away from a cannibal hotspot is something you should pay attention to.

Poll : 0 votes