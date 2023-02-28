Top 3 base locations in Sons of the Forest

Choosing the best location to build your base in Sons of the Forest is necessary if you want long-term success. The game allows you to access plenty of areas on the remote island following your crash, but not all areas are the same. The wilderness, coupled with the cannibals, can make your life very difficult if you make a wrong move.

Every location has advantages and disadvantages, and the decision ultimately rests on your preference. However, certain locations have natural advantages that help you survive, possibly due to the better availability of resources or the fact that they hide you from the cannibals.

This article looks at the three best survival locations in Sons of the Forest. These locations aren't specific per se, so you won't have to keep respawning in the game to find an exact spot. If you find a region with similar characteristics to those mentioned here, you should enjoy the benefits in your playthrough.

Getting the best base location in Sons of the Forest will offer you unique advantages in your journey

Crash Site

Compared to the remaining two options on this list, the crash site may be limited to a certain extent. However, there's a reason you should consider building close to where you get introduced to the island, which is to do with the ease of available resources. The crash site is spread with different items that can help you to set up your first base.

However, don't make the base too big; you'll likely desert the place later. There are better locations you can use in Sons of the Forest. Moreover, the need for the crash site reduces once the initial resources are collected.

River

To survive in Sons of the Forest, you'll need to take care of your vitals like in real life. The river offers a lot of different things that will help you set up your base smoothly. It offers fresh water that will be needed by you to survive at all times. It also offers fish, which can be a great source of cooked food. Effectively, the river provides you with two vital resources.

Moreover, the land surrounding the river has plenty of flat areas that are great for building your home. Unlike the option mentioned above, this could be your shelter in the game for the long run.

Forest

The forest is perhaps the most dangerous area in Sons of the Forest, filled with danger. However, it's also where you can find plenty of resources of different kinds that allow you to survive and thrive. You'll have no shortage of animals you can trap for food. The abundance of larger trees means that making your base becomes an easy task.

Just ensure there's a water source in your selected location, which will complete the final jigsaw. It's worth noting that forests can be filled with danger, so be aware of cannibals sometimes raiding your base.

