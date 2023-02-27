Tips to get a base up and running fast in Sons of the Forest

Base-building in Sons of the Forest is perhaps the most important element, ranking even higher than collecting resources and loot. After all, this will be your first option to save the game, and that’s only the start. From surviving cannibal raids to the harshness of nature, your 'home' in the game will be your castle against all odds.

Fortunately, those who are already familiar with the building aspect of survival games shouldn’t have too many issues. However, some players may be new to the genre as Endnight Games’ latest title has made headlines internationally. They may initially find the mechanics difficult, as the recently released title is slightly different from its prequel, The Forest, that was released back in 2014.

Sons of the Forest has far more options than its predecessor when it comes to base-building. In fact, you can choose from pre-built buildings or use the game’s free-designed construction. This article will take a look at how to get your base up and running quickly so that you can advance into more complex tasks.

Making a base as soon as possible should be your priority in Sons of the Forest

A major element of Sons of the Forest's gameplay is the freedom that you can enjoy while doing most tasks. This includes building your base to showcase your creativity to the fullest. That said, your choices are far more limited early on in the game.

The resources at hand will be low, most regions will be undiscovered, and there’s always the fear of being hunted down by a cannibal. As mentioned earlier, you can either go for a fully customized build or select one from the pre-made ones. While your choices will depend on your preferences, some tips and tricks will help ease the process.

Select a good location that's far away from the game's enemies. It goes without saying that building a base in areas with a large number of cannibals isn't a good idea. Pick a region close to the river, as the water body will provide you with vital resources.

Build a shelter, even if a free building might seem more lucrative. You will have limited resources, and there’s always a danger of cannibals. Select a shelter if you’re short of ideas. Alternatively, you can also set up a tent.

The tent will help you survive the first night and allow you to save in Sons of the Forest.

Once the tent is set up and your initial physical needs have been satisfied, start resource-hunting for your first base.

Ideally, stone walls are preferable, but making them out of wood is easier to accomplish. You must start chopping down trees and collecting wood.

Select a blueprint; the game will show you the missing resources and where to slot them in.

Make sure that your base isn't too big. Contrary to how it initially seems, you may change your location later on in the game. A smaller size also means a lighter resource requirement, which is ideal.

Once your house is built, you’re safe for the time being. However, you will also have to survive your biological needs, which refers to food, sleep, and others.

Select and build stick beds and animal traps. The former acts as a source for you to sleep and save the game, while the latter helps you catch animals for food. Platter boxes are also handy for gathering food items sustainably.

Make sure to keep some space reserved for fire, which will be needed for different purposes.

This should prepare your Sons of the Forest base for the initial challenges that you'll encounter in the game. It should be noted that this is only for the early game, and you must advance your shelter to protect it.

