The best Uzi loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Uzi in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 works best as a reliable secondary gun rather than a primary weapon.

Pairing the Uzi with a long-range weapon, such as a brutal AR or sniper rifle, will make it a player's best friend in Warzone.

Players do not need to use the Overkill perk to rock two solid weapons within the Warzone battle royale. They can use a couple of different loadouts to pick and choose between the guns.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best attachments for the Uzi in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Uzi works wonders as a secondary gun in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

With an ideal loadout, the Uzi could become a versatile submachine gun that is great for short-to-medium-range engagements.

As an SMG, the Uzi has a quick fire rate and packs a decent punch while allowing the player to be mobile. The gun can handle itself in a variety of situations, making it the perfect companion for any other primary weapon.

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 16.5″ Factory Carbine

16.5″ Factory Carbine Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

G.I. Mini Reflex Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

The Monolithic Suppressor is arguably the most popular attachment in Call of Duty: Warzone. It suppresses sound and muzzle flash and increases the range of the weapon.

The 16.5" Factory Carbine can be used as the barrel attachment for the Uzi. ADS and movement speed do take a hit with this attachment, but damage range, bullet velocity, and overall recoil control receive a huge boost.

The G.I. Mini Reflex can be the Optic on the Uzi. This attachment allows Warzone players to precisely take out enemies from a distance. The wide and thin frame of the sight provides a smooth and unobstructed picture.

The Uzi can use the Merc Foregrip for the underbarrel. This attachment increases vertical recoil control and hip fire accuracy.

Finally, the 50 Round Mags can be used as the Uzi's ammunition attachment. There will be a slight weight increase on the weapon when this attachment is equipped, so that reloading doesn't prevent the player from taking others out in Warzone.