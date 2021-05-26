Why does Warzone keep kicking players from lobbies?

Many Warzone players are reporting that they’re inexplicably kicked out of lobbies due to inactivity.

Most of these players were, if not camping, playing passively. It is still unclear, though, whether this has been done to punish players for camping or if it is simply a bug. Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has had a few technical difficulties in the past, especially with things like the Negative 345 Blazing Gator error. Could these kicks be deliberate, though?

Should camping be considered fair in Warzone?

The player on Reddit is shown simply looking around the map with a Sniper Rifle before being kicked. A second before the kick, the player is seen switching to his other gun. Who knows if he was about to start running and looking for enemies. Either way, though, the player was kicked for inactivity.

While the possibility of a glitch is at play, the question remains of whether turtling or camping is now being considered “inactive.” Throughout Warzone’s history (or Call of Duty’s history for that matter), players have complained about enemies that camp and wait to shoot anyone approaching. Activision may actively be trying to discourage this playstyle with inactivity kicks.

Many Warzone players might be happy to see the camping playstyle being discouraged. They believe that Warzone is made for players to have fun, and there are certainly those who would not qualify the extremely passive playstyle as fun. Much of the community would really prefer it if Warzone was played more offensively.

The other side of the argument that players bring up, though, is that Warzone’s format is Battle Royale. Players aren’t exactly rewarded for kills like they would be in Team Deathmatch. The objective is to be the last man standing. A player could win by remaining hidden, theoretically, and only shooting a few enemies at the end to secure the victory. It may not be fun to play against, but whether it should be considered illegal is a different question.

Another issue that players argue about is that high paced play in Warzone is often seen because streamers want to feature entertaining content on their channels. It is quite impressive how large the Warzone following has grown on YouTube and Twitch. Players who do not stream, however, don’t need to worry about views and therefore feel more at liberty to play at their pace.