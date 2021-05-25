Black Ops Cold War: What is the Negative 345 Blazing Gator error?

One large annoyance for Black Ops Cold War players recently has been the Negative 345 Blazing Gator error that has been keeping gamers offline.

Receiving a message about this error means that players will be unable to access the online multiplayer in Black Ops Cold War. Unfortunately, connectivity issues do happen every now and then with games as popular as Black Ops Cold War. Many gamers get good ethernet cables or strong wifi just to make sure they can maintain connection, but even they can’t escape these errors. This error also seems to affect PC, Xbox and PlayStation players equally. There are, though, ways to go about addressing this issue to get back online.

How will Black Ops Cold War players be able to get back online?

As of now, there has been no official remedy from Activision. They may release a new patch or take similar action to prevent this error from popping up. The current means of fixing this, though, all have to be taken by the player.

It may seem basic, but the best way to go about getting rid of the error is to check your internet connection. Simply restarting the router has helped many players get back online after seeing the Negative 345 Blazing Gator error. Make sure the router is off for a solid minute before turning it back on. It’s a slight inconvenience, but there is a high probability of fixing the issue.

Yet another basic solution is to make sure that the most current patch of Black Ops Cold War is downloaded. Anyone playing on an older version of the game has a higher chance of receiving the Negative 345 Blazing Gator error. Using a VPN is another way of getting past the error.

If neither of these options work, using a mobile phone hotspot is a temporary fix. Using a phone as a wifi hotspot for a Black Ops Cold War multiplayer session can certainly drain a ton of data, though. However, the mobile hotspot will bypass the error.