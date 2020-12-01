The best way to earn longshot kills in Black Ops Cold War

Longshot kills in Black Ops Cold War are earned by getting long-distance kills that vary depending on the weapon class.

Like point-blank kills, earning longshot kills is all about positioning. Players need to be at the right distance and, more importantly, at a good spot that allows for effective long-distance shots.

Achieving longshot kills gets easier depending on the weapon type. Longshot kills on a Gallo SA12 are only the distance of a hallway while longshots on a sniper rifle can be far across the map.

Longshot kills in Black Ops Cold War

One section of the camo challenges for a majority of the weapons in Black Ops Cold War is based around earning longshot kills (Image via Treyarch)

One of the biggest factors to consider in order to get longshots is the map being played. A longshot on the Satellite map is far easier to get than a longshot on a map like Cartel or Garrison. The sand dune side of Satellite is always guaranteed to have players at each spawn side attempting to snipe or land longshots.

In the case of sniper rifles and assault rifles, places like those sand dunes are ideal for getting longshots. While it may be harder to find the distance for a longshot on assault rifles or sniper rifles, the good news is that each map has a decent amount of variation to work with.

The reality of getting longshot medals for those classes might mean camping in one long-ranged spot to find the chance for as many longshots as possible.

After finding a good spot, the challenge will be hitting the longshot kills themselves. To make the process easier, equipping a 3x scope or something similar would be a good idea for anyone not used to the smaller sights.

A middle-ground class for longshots is the submachine gun class. It's not quite as close as a shotgun's, but it's easier to get than the assault rifle shots or even the light machine gun distance shots. For the most part, players can simply play and will end up getting longshot submachine gun medals.

Players may be looking to get as many longshots as possible in order to unlock the gold or diamond camos on their weapons. One section of the camo challenges for a majority of the weapons in the game is based around earning longshot kills. They may take some good positioning and a little bit of patience, but the challenge should be completed in no time with some good shots.