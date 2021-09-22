The best way to improve visibility and FPS in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Visibility and frames per second (FPS) have both proven to be an issue for many Call of Duty: Vanguard players during the ongoing beta test. Given that the game is still in development, some of the issues could get resolved before the official release in November. Regardless, there are still ways to help improve visibility and framerate.

Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, in general, has been running fairly smoothly on the same game engine which Modern Warfare also utilized. However, newer PC games tend to be more complex when it comes to tweaking settings for smooth gameplay. It isn't as cut and dry as the settings on console.

On PC, there are numerous settings one can play around with to arrive at the best performance-to-quality ratio.

Which settings can Call of Duty: Vanguard players change for increased visibility and FPS?

Perhaps the most important aspect for any Call of Duty: Vanguard player is the framerate. Playing with an FPS that is too low or inconsistent will feel jarring and affect your ability to line up targets accurately.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to make sure that the frames generated are output smoothly. There are three major aspects that affect this game's framerate delivery the most: V-sync, FPS caps, and refresh rates.

V-Sync should be turned off by default as it introduces input lag. It is not imperative to match a monitor's refresh rate to the framerate limit. Refresh rates should always be set to the highest value allowed by your display device.

Following that, the frame rate limit should be set according to what the target PC can handle. If the framerate remains inconsistent, continue capping the framerate but don't go lower than 60 FPS.

For visibility in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next step is to look at the graphics settings. If players are prioritizing visibility, then most settings should be set to low aside from a few. Textures, particle quality, and resolution can all be set to high. From there, Call of Duty: Vanguard should be much smoother.

That said, console players won't have as many options to improve visibility or FPS for Call of Duty: Vanguard. While there are some options to mess around with, the framerate is locked on consoles. For the most part, the player can choose between performance and graphic modes on next-generation consoles.

