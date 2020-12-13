The best ways to gain XP faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Leveling up quickly in Fortnite is an endless loop that most players must face everytime a new season drops.

Although leveling up in Fortnite is not that difficult, it can get way too grindy for most players in the game. People hate grinding a lot for XP, but then grinding is something that players need to do almost every time to level up faster in Fortnite.

How to level up quickly in Fortnite?

#1 Daily Challenges

Daily Challenges are an easy way to earn quick XP in Fortnite. Players have access to three challenges daily. These challenges range from collecting items to catching fish to a plethora of other little tasks. Completing these challenges grant players a nice little XP boost which help them level up quickly in the Battle Pass.

Completing daily challenges, which are available to players everyday gives a nice XP boost to players. (Image via Epic Games)

#2 Battle Pass rewards

This time for the battle pass, players don't need to purchase the battle pass to complete the challenges. Each week, players are given new challenges to complete. With these challenges, players can complete them to obtain about 52,000 XP points for each one, which comes as a solid boost.

Players don't need to purchase the battle pass anymore to access all the challenges. (Image via Epic Games)

Advertisement

#3 Medals

Completing the punch cards to earn medals grants a nice little boost to players in Fortnite. There are a lot of challenges that players can complete to finish up those punch cards.

However, the punch cards reset each day, so logging into the game and playing every day can easily help complete these medal-based achievements.

Completing the medals on the punch cards daily also provide a nice boost to players who are looking forward to leveling up faster. (Image via Epic Games)

Apart from these three methods, playing modes like Rumble and surviving long enough in the matches can give an additional XP boost to players. Enemy kills and searching chests also grants a decent chunk of XP to players in Fortnite.