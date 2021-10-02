The best ways to level up in Roblox Zenkai Origins

Leveling up in Roblox Zenkai Origins can certainly be a grind.

As part of a large group of anime Roblox games, Zenkai Origins takes its inspiration from DragonBall Z. Like in Pokemon, the soft cap for levels in Roblox Zenkai Origins is 100. Unless gamers know where the best quests and other experience farming methods are, they’re gonna be stuck in the level 60-70 range for a long time.

How can Roblox Zenkai Origins players become powerful quickly?

The first step to gaining experience for Roblox Zenkai Origins players should definitely be buying the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. Like in the DragonBall Z show, the Hyperbolic Time Chamber is a great place to level up in a short amount of time.

Without this, the early game will move a bit slow, as a new player won’t know the locations of quests, dungeons, etc. Use of the Hyperbolic Time Chamber should get players to about level 30.

From there, it may seem obvious, but players should progress through the main campaign. Other than being rather fun, this is where the next chunk of experience is going to be. The main campaign will also have other benefits, like getting players accustomed to the map.

After that, there are general quests, some of which are daily, that players can complete for some quick experience. There are certain areas that have multiple NPCs ready to give out quests. Most of the big cities, like West City and Central City, have an abundance of these NPCs.

If not done yet, players should also go find Master Roshi, as he sets players out on a good bunch of quests as well. He is located at Kame Island in a pretty accurate Roblox depiction of how it looks in the show.

Once characters are decently buffed (level 70-80), it’s time to enter Legend of Zelda mode. Dungeons are an excellent way of farming experience, and they are usually made to be completed by highly leveled up players.

Pilaf’s Dungeon is an example of such a dungeon. This is definitely a spot every Roblox Zenkai Origins player will want to visit once they reach level 70.

