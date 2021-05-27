Could a Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z crossover be on the cards for Season 7?

Thanks to the ongoing court case between Epic Games and Apple, data surrounding Fortnite's collaborations have been getting leaked consistently. Although Dragon Ball Z-related information was not found in the game files, some fans believe that such a collaboration is possible.

Dragon Ball Z is a very popular anime with fans all over the world. At this point in time, considering the rate at which Epic Games is expanding, leaving this series out of their collaboration plans wouldn't make much sense at all.

Will there be a Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration?

Fans believe they have identified a hidden shout-out to the Saiyans in one of the Fortnite Crew free loading screens. Additionally, a few fans believe that the individual highlighted in the image below could be a Freiza Force member. In fact, the individual, as mentioned in the video above, points out that this person is wearing an eyepiece that looks like that of a scouter.

Scouters were popular during the early days of Dragon Ball and were abandoned later on once the characters started growing more powerful. That being said, it doesn't really look like a scouter to many people, and this may not hint at a full-blown Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration at all.

There are speculations that this character is wearing a scouter and Saiyan armor (Image via YouTube/ Tabor Hill)

However, Epic Games, in a recent survey, asked fans about the characters they would like to see in the game. The list contained many characters from many other franchises, including Dragon Ball Z.

A closer look at the possible Saiyan armor (Image via YouTube/Tabor Hill)

Although that isn't enough to back up the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration claims, it does indicate that Epic Games is definitely considering it. That being said, these Fortnite Crew Pack loading screens do hint at a possible futuristic storyline in the game.

Given the recent updates that the game has received, there's a chance that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be seeing a futuristic storyline. It will be interesting to see how the game transitions from the current primal theme to the upcoming futuristic theme.