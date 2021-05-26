Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7: Everything known so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is still 12 days away. Despite that, fans have already begun speculating about the upcoming season.

Epic Games has dropped numerous hints over the course of the last couple of weeks, all of which could be pointing at what is in store for the next season of the renowned battle royale title.

While it's still too early to put a finger on what exactly might happen, there are a few pointers that are enough to give the community an idea about the future of the storyline in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

What will happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

First things first, the I.O. will be involved in some capacity. One of the quests in the game requires players to examine a downed helicopter. It's a black helicopter and is believed to be used by the Imagined Order. Although the I.O. hasn't been spotted on the island just yet, there's a chance that they'll be heavily involved in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 storyline.

There's also the issue of Batman's involvement in the storyline. The fifth issue of Batman x Fortnite will talk about how Batman and his friends end up exploring a network of underground tunnels. These tunnels are probably the I.O. offices. So there's a potential fight between Team Batman and Team I.O in the works too.

Amidst all of that, there's a member of the Seven who's trapped within the Zero Point. Epic Games hasn't explored that storyline one bit, so there's a chance that players will get to see the Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. He could end up being the secret skin for the battle pass next season.

And finally, players may get to see a futuristic theme in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Fans with a Fortnite Crew subscription have been receiving free loading screens throughout this month. These screens have pointed towards an upcoming futuristic theme. Epic Games also teased the potential arrival of Loki and Thor.

Although it's unclear as to when these characters will join the game, fans expect them to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Furthermore, aliens and UFOs are expected to arrive sometime soon as well, indicating that a futuristic theme may be on the cards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.