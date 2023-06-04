The best ways to get Drive Tickets in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6, the latest iteration of Capcom's iconic fighting game series, features an in-depth character customization system that allows you to equip your favorite fighters with unique costumes and accessories. As you play through the game's single-player "World Tour" and online game modes, you will eventually amass plenty of custom outfits for each of the fighters in Street Fighter 6's roster.

The customization in the game is not limited to only the fighters, as you can also unlock emotes, stickers, and a plethora of outfits for your custom avatar in the game's single-player mode. As you level up, either by fighting, completing challenges, or bonding with other fighters in the World Tour mode, you will gain Drive Tickets, which you can use to unlock exclusive cosmetics.

How to easily obtain Drive Tickets in Street Fighter 6?

Drive Tickets are exclusively earned through gameplay and World Tour progression, so you will need to grind the single-player mode of Street Fighter 6 to get your hands on these in-game tokens. To use the Drive Tickets, you must head to the game's hub, where you can purchase premium cosmetics for your avatar and fighters with them.

The Drive Tickets are essentially the alternative to Fighter Coins, which are the in-game premium currency only obtainable by purchasing them for real money. The Fighter Coin bundles come in at a price range of $4.99 for 250 FC to $49.99 for 2,750 FC. Usually, the premium cosmetics will cost more Drive Tickets than FC, but since the former can be earned for free, they make for a great alternative.

There are essentially two key ways to earn Drive Tickets by playing the World Tour:

Completing challenges

You can easily earn the Drive Tickets by completing the in-game challenges across all the modes on offer; however, it is best earned in the World Tour mode if you're not comfortable playing against others. You can track the challenges and your progression by going to the main menu and the "Challenges" section under "Rewards."

Bonding with the fighters

You can also get Drive Tickets by bonding with the fighters in the game; however, it will take quite a bit of time to max out the friendship meter for each fighter. You can complete various activities, such as defeating them in friendly brawls, interacting with them, and completing their "Mastery Challenges."

You also get to unlock each character's classic and alternate outfit by maxing out your bond with them.

Although it takes quite a while to earn enough Drive Tickets to unlock most of the premium cosmetics in Street Fighter 6, it allows you to familiarize yourself with the moveset and combos of each fighter. While obtaining Drive Tickets might take time, it is the only way to unlock all the premium cosmetics in the game without spending extra on Fighter Coins.

Poll : 0 votes