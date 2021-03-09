The best world seeds in Valheim: What are they and how does it work?

Each world seed in Valheim is assigned to an individual world, which can be accessed by players across the globe by using a specific seed address.

Solo'd the 5th boss in #valheim this morning, current content complete!



Never found the merchant in my world during the playthrough (seed: solidHmm), go figure he was out in narnia instead of somewhere near the middle.



Looking forward to new content in unused parts of the map pic.twitter.com/cQfooAFt4u — TSM SOLIDFPS (@SOLIDFPS) February 21, 2021

World seeds in Valheim present players with the optimal experience of entering a world with known challenges and layout. This is extremely helpful, especially for new players, because each world in Valheim depicts a procedurally-generated map that is different for every in-game world.

This feature guarantees experienced players with a unique adventure every time they create a new world in Valheim.

There are various world seeds available for players to choose from in Valheim, which includes seeds that players might receive from their friends to play together.

World Seeds are a combination of randomly generated text codes that lead to a specific in-game world. Each world in Valheim is assigned a unique seed code for the ease of players. Seed codes are also handy for keeping a note of each saved world that the player has created in Valheim.

Best World Seeds in Valheim

42069lolxd

The trader in Valheim (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Apart from featuring a hilarious code, this specific world seed is ideal for players who the in-game merchant has eluded for a long time. Players need to follow the coastline and head over to an island located towards the south. This island is where players will run into Haldor, the in-game merchant of Valheim.

HHcLC5acQt

To experience everything that Valheim has to offer within a short span (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Discovered by u/InfernoFPS, this seed is an ideal realm for players who wish to speedrun the game. This world features four bosses as well as Haldor on the same island. The fifth in-game boss can be found on a neighboring island, making this world an ideal option for players to speedrun.

sZFUrABLgu

(Image via Iron Gate Studios)

Definitely the hardest world seed for Valheim. The player spawns in the freezing mountain biome surrounded by hostile creatures. If the player succeeds in surviving the onslaught of wolves and drakes, they will be able to harvest a huge supply of Obsidian and Silver Ore from this world seed.

Given that this is a dangerous world with threats lurking in every corner, only experienced players who have a good understanding of Valheim are advised to explore this world seed.

wVJCZahxX8

Ideal for new player experience (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

This world seed is the best in Valheim for any new player trying to understand the mechanics of Valheim. It spawns the player in the middle of the meadows, with most of the notable biomes located nearby.

From harvesting Iron Ore in the Sunken Crypts to defeating the first boss Eikthyr in the meadows, this world features an ideal learning experience for everyone who is trying to understand Valheim better.