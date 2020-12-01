The best XM4 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

The XM4 is a middle-of-the-road assault rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War but can become a dominant weapon with the right lineup of attachments.

In terms of effectiveness, the XM4 sits in the middle of the assault rifle category. It doesn't possess the firepower that the AK-47 and Krig-6 have, but it also isn't a bad weapon by any means. Many players have the XM4 ranked as the number three AR, ahead of the QBZ-83 and FFAR 1.

While the XM4 probably can't match the two guns above it in the rankings, it can come close with the correct attachments. There seems to be one agreed upon loadout within the community that improves the AR drastically.

Best XM4 class in Black Ops Cold War

The XM4 doesn't have that one dominant stat like the AK-47 or Krig-6 (Image via Activision)

The XM4 possesses a solid amount of strong statistics. Its damage, speed, accuracy, and range are all considered average to above-average compared to the other assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War. However, it simply doesn't have that one dominant stat like the AK-47 or Krig-6.

To make up for this, the recommended loadout for the XM4 focuses on damage and mobility above all else. If the AR can outshine other rifles up close, then it has something over a weapon like the AK-47.

However, if there was one aspect of the class that could be changed, it's the optic. Many players prefer a reflex sight over the XM4's iron sights but that's ultimately personal preference. If you don't want a sight on the weapon, swap it out for some extra magazines or a laser sight.

Given below is the recommended loadout for the XM4:

Optic: Microflex LED

Barrel: 13.5" Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Raider Pad

The only true downside of this class is the reduced hip-fire accuracy coming from the Raider Pad stock. However, this can be fixed by swapping out the Microflex LED optic for the Steady Aim Laser.

Nevertheless, assault rifles aren't supposed to feature great hip-fire accuracy in the first place. To compensate for that, the Speed Tape and Raider Pad allow you to pull the weapon up faster, negating the need for hip-firing.