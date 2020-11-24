The QBZ-83 can easily be made into one of the most powerful weapons in Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War has a plethora of assault rifles. The QBZ-83 has something that makes it stand out over the others. Its base stats give it wonderful mobility and handling. That is hard to find in the base stats of other Black Ops Cold War weapons. Putting the right attachments on the QBZ-83 can boost its already great stats and give some help to those that may not quite match up against some of the other guns.

The best QBZ-83 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake 5.56

: Muzzle Brake 5.56 Barrel : 13. 7" Calvary Lancer

: 13. 7" Calvary Lancer Underbarrel : Foregrip

: Foregrip Handle : Quickdraw Handle

: Quickdraw Handle Stock: Tactical Stock

Attachments adjust the QBZ-83's horizontal and vertical recoil. It increases the aim down sight speed and just makes the weapon much more stable than any other assault rifle in Black Ops Cold War.

Secondary Weapon

Cigma 2

The Cigma 2 is one of the best secondary weapons available in Black Ops Cold War. Players often set up Spy Planes and Counter Spy Planes to try and shift the battle in their favor.

The Cigma 2 can take those out easily, earning the player some score towards streaks and a nice Flyswatter medal each time. It can also be used to chip away those pesky Attack Helicopters.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Stimshot

: Stimshot Field Upgrade: Trophy System

The Semtex is the go-to Grenade in Black Ops Cold War. It is quick and pushes enemies out of position when they notice it coming. The Stimshot is a great way to keep up those engagements.

Instead of running when damaged, inject the Stimshot to gain back some health and keep pushing. Lastly, the Trophy System is the optimal Field Upgrade choice. Not many things are more important than neutralizing enemy equipment.

Perks and Wildcard

Image via Activision

Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Tracker

Ghost

Cold Blooded

Perk Greed gives 3 extra perks, meaning one from each. This is extremely useful in the equipment and Scorestreak based meta that Black Ops Cold War currently has. Tactical Mask and Flak Jacket give resistance to both lethal and tactical equipment types.

Scavenger replenishes ammo and Tracker allows the player to hunt down enemies and reveal enemies that are being aimed at to teammates. Lastly, Ghost and Cold Blooded make it easy to stay off of enemy Scorestreaks.