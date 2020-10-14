The Burger King PS5 giveaway: How to participate, rules and more 

A day after teasing a collaboration with Sony's PS5, fast food giant Burger King has officially revealed the details of a brand new giveaway contest.

The initial '10/15' Burger King x PS5 commercial centered around the King mascot peeking into a parcel, only for his face to light up with a familiar blue light, which we recognise as the PS5's classic hue.

Alongside the blue light, we also heard what is most likely the PS5 UI start-up sound, and many fans were expecting Burger King to officially reveal the PS5 UI in all its glory.

However, as a means to rival Microsoft and Xbox's association with Taco Bell, Sony has now launched an exclusive PS5 giveaway contest, together with Burger King:

our 2 for $5 meal is. starting 10/15 just order a 2 for $5 at BK, on the BK app or https://t.co/yty0BmMqt0 for the chance to win your very own PlayStation®5 console.



Rules: https://t.co/xTrrpNdZde — Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 14, 2020

According to the official tweet on the Burger King page, in order to be eligible to grab hold of a free PS5, customers will have to order a 2 for $5 meal either on the Burger King app or website.

How to participate in the Burger King x PS5 giveaway contest?

According to the official Burger King website, in order to participate fans will need to follow these set of relatively simple steps:

Download the Burger King App on your phone or visit BK.com to register. Once registered, there are 3 ways to participate:

Make a minimum $5 pre-tax Qualifying Purchase on BK App or BK.com and you will automatically earn a game token, which can be used to immediately play the game.

Make a minimum $5 pre-tax Qualifying Purchase at participating Burger King restaurant and input receipt information (Order Number, Restaurant Number, Time of Purchase, and Purchase Amount) on BK App or BK.com to earn a game token, which can be used to immediately play the game.

Mail in Method: To participate without purchase, handprint your full name, full mailing address, email address, phone number, birth month and birth year) on a plain 3x5 inch sheet of paper. One entry per person per day, based on postmark date.

Participants will get only one token per day, and will stand a chance to receive the following prizes:

Primary Scratch to Win Prizes-

One Thousand (1,000) Sony PS5 Game Consoles

Secondary Scratch to Win Prizes-

Two Thousand (2,000) game codes of SackboyTM: A Big Adventure ("Digital Code")

Two Thousand (2,000) game codes of Demon’s Souls ("Digital Code")

One Thousand (1,000) digital codes of PlayStationTMNow: 3-Month Subscription ("Digital Code")

You can read more about the official rules of participation here.

So head on over to Burger King, as a Whopper is all that stands between you and an exclusive opportunity to get hold of a brand new PS5.