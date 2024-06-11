"The chicken or the egg?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 706 (Wednesday, June 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 706th edition are now available. If you're a regular LoL player and know champions' backstories, these puzzles might be easier for you to crack. Nonetheless, some of the mysteries might still stump even seasoned LoL gamers. Bearing that in mind, here is the June 12, 2024 quote riddle:

"The chicken or the egg? Actually I came first."

Swain, Anivia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 706th edition (June 12, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for its June 12, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Swain

: Swain Quote : Anivia

: Anivia Ability : Lucian, Bonus : E

: Lucian, : E Emoji : Karma

: Karma Splash art: Ashe; Bonus: High Noon Ashe

June 12's LoLdle Classic puzzle answer is Swain, a champion hailing from the Noxus region. In the Quote riddle, the phrase "I came first" relates to Anivia.

For Lucian's ability puzzle, focus on his E (Relentless Pursuit) ability. He's also been a popular pick among the LoL ADCS in recent times.

Karma's icons are what you need for the Emoji question. And lastly, there shouldn't be any difficulty in identifying Ashe's High Noon splash artwork.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 705 (June 11): Nidalee, Taric, Thresh, Samira, Olaf

Nidalee, Taric, Thresh, Samira, Olaf LoLdle 704 (June 10): Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali

Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah

Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna

Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki

Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi

Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell

Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani

Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump

K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, and Ryze

The answers to the 707th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 13, 2024.