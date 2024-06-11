"The chicken or the egg?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 706 (Wednesday, June 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 706th edition are now available. If you're a regular LoL player and know champions' backstories, these puzzles might be easier for you to crack. Nonetheless, some of the mysteries might still stump even seasoned LoL gamers. Bearing that in mind, here is the June 12, 2024 quote riddle:
"The chicken or the egg? Actually I came first."
Swain, Anivia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 706th edition (June 12, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for its June 12, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Swain
- Quote: Anivia
- Ability: Lucian, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Karma
- Splash art: Ashe; Bonus: High Noon Ashe
June 12's LoLdle Classic puzzle answer is Swain, a champion hailing from the Noxus region. In the Quote riddle, the phrase "I came first" relates to Anivia.
For Lucian's ability puzzle, focus on his E (Relentless Pursuit) ability. He's also been a popular pick among the LoL ADCS in recent times.
Karma's icons are what you need for the Emoji question. And lastly, there shouldn't be any difficulty in identifying Ashe's High Noon splash artwork.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 705 (June 11): Nidalee, Taric, Thresh, Samira, Olaf
- LoLdle 704 (June 10): Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali
- LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah
- LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna
- LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki
- LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi
- LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell
- LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani
- LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, and Ryze
The answers to the 707th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 13, 2024.