"These gems aren’t just for show": League of Legends LoLdle answers 705 (Tuesday, June 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 705th edition are now available. If you regularly play LoL and are intensely familiar with most of the champions, these puzzles might be easier for you to unravel. However, some of the enigmas could still pose a challenge, even to a LoL veteran. With that in mind, here is the June 11, 2024 quote riddle:
"These gems aren’t just for show."
Nidalee, Taric, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 705th edition (June 11, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for its June 11, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Nidalee
- Quote: Taric
- Ability: Thresh, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Samira
- Splash art: Olaf; Bonus: Default Olaf
The correct answer for June 11's LoLdle Classic puzzle would be Nidalee. She is a renowned champion in the Jungle role within League of Legends.
The Quote riddle's phrase "these gems" is associated with Taric. Moving on, Thresh's R ability (The Box) is featured on the Ability puzzle, while Samira's icons serve as the answer to the Emoji question. Finally, players shouldn't struggle to recognize Olaf's default splash artwork.
Read more: 10 most overpowered duo for League of Legends Arena
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 704 (June 10): Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali
- LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah
- LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna
- LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki
- LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi
- LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell
- LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani
- LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
The answers to the 706th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 12, 2024.