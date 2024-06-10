"These gems aren’t just for show": League of Legends LoLdle answers 705 (Tuesday, June 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 705th edition are now available. If you regularly play LoL and are intensely familiar with most of the champions, these puzzles might be easier for you to unravel. However, some of the enigmas could still pose a challenge, even to a LoL veteran. With that in mind, here is the June 11, 2024 quote riddle:

"These gems aren’t just for show."

Nidalee, Taric, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 705th edition (June 11, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for its June 11, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Nidalee

: Nidalee Quote : Taric

: Taric Ability : Thresh, Bonus : R

: Thresh, : R Emoji : Samira

: Samira Splash art: Olaf; Bonus: Default Olaf

The correct answer for June 11's LoLdle Classic puzzle would be Nidalee. She is a renowned champion in the Jungle role within League of Legends.

The Quote riddle's phrase "these gems" is associated with Taric. Moving on, Thresh's R ability (The Box) is featured on the Ability puzzle, while Samira's icons serve as the answer to the Emoji question. Finally, players shouldn't struggle to recognize Olaf's default splash artwork.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 704 (June 10): Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali

Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah

Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna

Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki

Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi

Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell

Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani

Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump

K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

The answers to the 706th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 12, 2024.